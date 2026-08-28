Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'agree' £40m deal for Atalanta centre-back

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Atalanta centre-back Honest Ahanor, with the teenage defender closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge.

It has been another extremely busy summer for the Blues, with the club already bringing in as many as 10 new players.

More arrivals are still expected, with Chelsea also reportedly reaching an agreement to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Chelsea agree deal for Honest Ahanor

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According to BBC Sport, Chelsea have agreed a deal worth around £40m to sign Ahanor from Atalanta.

The 18-year-old joined Atalanta from Genoa last summer on a three-year contract for a fee of around £17.14m, including add-ons, and quickly made his presence felt during an impressive 2025-26 campaign.

Ahanor, who primarily operates as a left-back, made 28 Serie A appearances last season and also made his Champions League debut in Atalanta's 2-1 victory over Club Brugge in September.

The report claims that the teenager has been given permission to travel to London for a medical, having already agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The Blues first registered an interest in Ahanor when they completed the signing of Marco Palestra, and it remains to be seen whether the youngster will immediately become part of Xabi Alonso's first-team plans.

There is a possibility, however, that Chelsea could send Ahanor out on loan to another Premier League club for the remainder of the season, allowing him to continue his development with regular first-team football.

Defensive reshuffle: How Chelsea rebuilt the backline

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Chelsea have undergone a significant overhaul in defence this summer, with Marc Cucurella and Trevoh Chalobah both leaving permanently, while Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi have departed on loan.

Alonso has responded by bringing in Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano and Palestra from Atalanta, with Ahanor now set to become the latest addition to a rapidly changing backline.

The Blues began their Premier League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Fulham and will be looking to make it two wins from two when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Ahanor's arrival would underline Chelsea's continued commitment to signing young talent, although whether he gets the chance to make an immediate impression under Alonso remains one of the intriguing questions surrounding the deal.