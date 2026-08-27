Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Liam Delap updates as BlueCo in line for triple windfall

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson is reportedly travelling to the West Midlands to undergo a medical with Aston Villa.

Despite making a positive impression in pre-season, Jackson is being allowed to leave Stamford Bridge with BlueCo eager to make a substantial profit on the Senegal international.

While Atletico Madrid hold an interest in the attacker, Aston Villa have shown a greater willingness to meet Chelsea's £65m asking price.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, the two teams have settled on that fee, albeit with the proposal now including add-ons.

Jackson has now been given permission to travel to Birmingham to have a medical ahead of reuniting with Unai Emery, someone who he worked with at Villarreal.

He is in line to leave Chelsea with a record of 31 goals and 12 assists from 80 appearances.

© Imago / IPS

Napoli make big-money offer for Guiu

Meanwhile, Napoli are allegedly attempting to sign Marc Guiu in a £15m deal.

Having failed to hold down a starting spot under a number of different managers, BlueCo are allowing the former Barcelona youngster to leave on a permanent deal.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, BlueCo are continuing to demand £25m for a player who cost just over £5m in 2024.

However, it is claimed that Napoli have instigated negotiations over a deal worth £15m.

The Serie A giants have taken the decision to make an investment in the Spain Under-21 international, who has eight goals and two assists from 29 appearances for Chelsea.

Guiu is said to be prioritising a transfer to Naples over any offers from Spain.

Nottingham Forest complete Delap signing

On Thursday morning, Nottingham Forest confirmed that they had completed the signing of Chelsea forward Liam Delap.

The Tricky Trees are allegedly paying £50m to bring in a player who netted just two goals in all competitions during 2025-26.

Oliver Glasner is a long-term admirer of the Englishman, who was someone who he had previously wanted to sign for ex-club Crystal Palace.

Providing that all add-ons are activated, BlueCo will make a £20m profit on Delap, despite a record of just three goals across 1,907 minutes of football.