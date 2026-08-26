Team News: Chelsea vs. Luton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea welcome Jack Wilshere’s Luton Town to Stamford Bridge for an EFL Cup second-round tie on Thursday night.
The Blues beat Fulham 3-2 in the Premier League on Monday while the Hatters were held to a 2-2 draw in League One last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
CHELSEA vs. LUTON
CHELSEA
Out: Jordan Henderson (wrist), Emmanuel Emegha (hamstring)
Doubtful: Moises Caicedo (unspecified), Marco Palestra (unspecified), Aaron Anselmino (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Fofana; Palestra, Lavia, Barco, Chavarria; Neto, Estevao; Welbeck
LUTON
Out: Jordan Clark (jaw), Shaydon Morris (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Shea; Ashby, Anderson, Johnston, Naismith; Walsh, Odoffin, Palmer; Jones, Marshall, Lawrence