Preview: Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sporting Lisbon look to secure a third Primeira Liga victory on the trot as they travel to Vila do Conde to face Rio Ave this weekend in the opening fixture of matchday four.

The Lions currently sit second in the Portuguese top-flight table after picking up seven points from their opening three matches in 2026-27, while the hosts are 10th in the standings with three points from a possible nine.



Match preview

As the weeks go by, Sporting have taken their performances a notch higher, though there still lingers a concern over defensive shakiness for Rui Borges’s men, who are yet to keep a clean sheet in their three league outings this season.

Last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Alverca at Estadio Jose Alvalade was at least the most convincing of their displays so far this term, but just like the 2-2 draw with Estrela Amadora and 3-2 win over Vitoria de Guimaraes, the Lions showed moments of vulnerability in the latter stages after taking commanding leads.

Sporting were already 3-0 up at the hour mark, courtesy of an early strike from Maximiliano Araujo, Matheus Mendes’s own goal and Luis Suarez’s effort, before Figueiredo’s consolation effort proved too late to inspire a dramatic comeback from Alverca.

While picking up two victories from their opening three fixtures does not seem a bad outcome, defending champions Porto sit atop the standings with two points more, which leaves the Lions needing to find another gear, or else they risk falling further behind after losing the title by a six-point margin last term.

However, a solid away record provides enough encouragement ahead of this weekend’s trip to Vila do Conde, as Sporting have not lost a league match away from home in almost two years, although only two victories have come from their last six such trips (D4).

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Rio Ave will fancy their chances of taking something from this encounter after securing their first victory of the campaign in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Estoril Praia at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

The Vilacondenses, who had suffered defeats to Gil Vicente (1-0) and Porto (2-0) in their first two fixtures of the season, opened the scoring inside 15 minutes through Jalen Blesa, who then turned provider for Tamble Monteiro’s 72nd-minute strike to seal all three points.

That result also ended Rio Ave’s seven-match winless league run stretching back to last term’s matchday 29 victory over Santa Clara, with that poor end to 2025-26 leaving Sotiris Sylaidopoulos’s side with a 12th-place finish, though the ambition this season will be to end in the top half.

Achieving that could hinge on improving a poor home record that has seen the Vilacondenses fail to win any of their last five league matches (D2, L3) at Estadio dos Arcos, where they managed just three victories from 17 Primeira Liga games last term and picked up just 15 points from a possible 51.

That winless streak includes a 4-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in their final home match of 2025-26, a result that extended Rio Ave’s losing run in this fixture to six matches, while they have avoided defeat only once in the last 12 meetings between the two sides.

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Sporting will remain without Joao Simoes, who continues his recovery following surgery on his right foot, while Nuno Santos is still nursing a knee problem.

Fotis Ioannidis could also be absent for a second consecutive outing due to a lower-back issue, meaning Luis Suarez could have another opportunity to impress following a difficult start to the campaign.

The Colombian striker and Primeira Liga top scorer last season made his first start last weekend and opened his goal account for the season, so he is likely to lead the line once again here.

Blesa, who has been directly involved in Rio Ave’s two goals this season, is expected to provide support behind Tamble, who should lead the line once again in Sylaidopoulos’s 4-2-3-1.

In terms of injuries, the Vilacondenses are expected to remain without Brandon Aguilera (ACL), Joao Tome (muscle) and Ryan Guilherme (foot), while Cezary Miszta is still recovering from a back problem, meaning Ennio van der Gouw should keep his place between the sticks.

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Liavas, Petrasso, Mancha, Abbey; Nikitscher, Ntoi; Galcik, Blesa, Bezerra; Tamble

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Debast, Ba, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, F Goncalves; Suarez

We say: Rio Ave 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Rio Ave’s victory at Estoril should provide encouragement heading into Friday’s encounter, but they have often struggled against bigger opponents, having lost nine of their 13 matches against the “big three” at Estadio dos Arcos.

Sporting should be able to take advantage of that record, and while we expect the visitors to claim maximum points, the hosts could still pose a threat going forward, particularly given the Lions’ defensive vulnerability so far this season.

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