Jack Grealish transfer latest: Surprise Premier League club ‘send offer’ to Man City

Manchester City have reportedly received an offer from a surprise Premier League club for Jack Grealish ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

The 30-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Everton where he chipped in with two goals and six assists in 22 games before sustaining a season-ending foot injury in January.

David Moyes was impressed by Grealish’s impact on Merseyside and it is understood that the Toffees were keen to sign the left-sided attacker on a permanent deal.

However, a return for Grealish to the Hill Dickinson Stadium has not materialised and he has instead been re-integrated into Man City’s senior squad under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Grealish came on as a second-half substitute in City’s Community Shield loss to Arsenal before featuring for the final 10 minutes for Maresca’s side in their 2-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth last Sunday.

While a move to Everton now appears unlikely and regular first-team appearances for Man City are not expected, Grealish has now been presented with a new opportunity to continue his career in the Premier League.

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Sunderland make late attempt to sign Grealish from Man City

According to The Athletic, Sunderland have sent Man City an offer to sign Grealish on a loan deal for the 2026-27 season.

The report adds that the Black Cats’ proposal would see City cover part of Grealish’s wages and includes the possibility of making the move permanent next summer when his current contract expires.

It is understood that the Citizens have been open to letting Grealish leave the Etihad Stadium either on loan or permanently this summer, and that stance remains the same.

Sunderland could prove to be an attractive club for Grealish, as they offer Europa League football courtesy of their impressive seventh-placed finish in the top flight last season.

Regis Le Bris’s side are yet to make an attack-minded signing this summer, with experienced right-back Thomas Meunier, left-back Dayann Methalie and holding midfielder Jules Ahoka the only three players to arrive thus far.

However, Sunderland could end the window with at least a couple of new attackers should they agree a deal for Grealish and progress with their pursuit of Marseille winger Igor Paixao.