Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'chasing' talented Ligue 1 winger this summer

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Marseille winger Igor Paixao before the end of the summer transfer window.

Regis Le Bris's troops commenced their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a disappointing defeat at the home of Ipswich Town over the weekend, when a familiar face came back to haunt them.

Once a star in the second tier of English football for the Black Cats, Jack Clarke netted an added-time winner for the Tractor Boys at Portman Road to condemn Sunderland to opening-day defeat.

There is no time for the North-East giants to dwell in sadness, though, with the draw for the League Phase of the Europa League coming up later this week, when Le Bris's side will discover their continental opponents.

Sunderland are back on the European stage for the first time in over 50 years after securing a remarkable sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last term, despite being one of pre-season relegation favourites.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Sunderland chasing Marseille attacker Paixao?

According to Sky Sports News, Sunderland still have a considerable amount of business to do before the conclusion of the summer transfer window, with the deadline arriving next Tuesday (September 1).

The report claims that the Black Cats are keen to add attacking options to provide support for Wilson Isidor and company at the Stadium of Light, with Le Bris's men looking at the Ligue 1 market currently.

It is understood that Sunderland are interested in signing Marseille winger Paixao, who netted six goals and provided five assists across 30 top-flight appearances for Les Olympiens last season.

It is understood that the Europa League contenders have submitted an initial offer for the 26-year-old, however it remains to be seen whether Marseille accept the approach of the Premier League club.

Sunderland and Les Olympiens are said to be in talks over a potential deal for the Brazilian, who is yet to make a senior appearance for his country's national team despite standout club performances in recent times.

© Imago

Paixao's European story

Following a 12-month loan spell at second-tier side Londrina EC, Paixao made a name for himself in South America courtesy of his success at Coritiba, where he netted 21 goals across 84 first-team appearances.

The attacker's displays for the Brazilian club were enough for him to secure a high-profile switch to European football, with Dutch giants Feyenoord picking up the talent during the summer of 2022.

Paixao improved in each of his three campaigns in Rotterdam and the 2025-26 term was particularly impressive, with the winger collecting 32 goal contributions ahead of a summer move to Marseille.