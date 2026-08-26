Preview: Racing de Santander vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams with one point to show from their opening two La Liga matches of the 2026-27 campaign will lock horns on Friday, as Racing de Santander welcome Elche.

Racing currently sit 14th in the La Liga table, while Elche are 18th, and both teams will be looking for their first wins of the season in this gameweek three fixture.

Match preview

Racing are playing in La Liga for the first time since 2011-12, with the Green and Whites winning last season's Segunda Division to secure a return to the top flight.

Jose Alberto's side started life back in La Liga with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal on August 16, but they were beaten 1-0 by Getafe in their second game of the season on August 23.

Racing currently sit 14th in the division on one point, and they will view this match as the ideal chance to record their first La Liga victory of the campaign.

The Green and Whites have been busy this summer, signing nine players either on loan or on a permanent basis, with Sergio Canales among them - the 35-year-old has returned to the club where he started his professional career back in 2008.

Racing have only won 11 of their previous 38 matches against Elche, but they did record a 2-0 victory in their last contest in March 2025.

© Imago

Elche have actually lost two of their last three matches against Racing, but this will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides since February 1985.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 5-0 home loss to the champions Barcelona, with that result following a 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruna on August 17.

The Green-striped ones finished 15th in Spain's top flight last season on their return from the second tier, and they are bidding to make it successive campaigns at this level for the first time since 2023.

Martin Anselmi's side have made eight signings this summer, with their biggest deal seeing Buba Sangare make the move to the club from Roma.

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Elche La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez / Alamy

Racing defender Jorge Salinas continues to be linked with an exit; Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are all believed to be keen, but as it stands, the 19-year-old is due to be involved in the league meeting with Elche.

The hosts could have a full squad for this match, but it remains to be seen whether Sergio Martinez is involved amid interest from Real Madrid.

Asier Villalibre is still waiting to get off the mark for his new club, but the 28-year-old should continue through the middle on Friday.

Elche, meanwhile, remain without the services of Yago Santiago due to a knee injury.

Adam Boayar is also a doubt due to a thigh problem, with a late fitness test required before it can be determined whether the forward will be available.

Facundo Buonanotte is pushing to be introduced into the starting side on Friday, but head coach Anselmi is expected to resist the temptation to make wholesale changes despite the disappointing nature of the loss to Barcelona last time out.

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Hernando, Ramon, Salinas; Puerta, I Martin; A Martin, Canales, Vicente; Villalibre

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Chust, Redondo, Affengruber; Sangare, Villar, Aguado, Valera; Houary, Nino, Buonanotte

We say: Racing de Santander 2-1 Elche

This is an important match for both sides, even at this stage of the season; we are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but home advantage could see Racing secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.