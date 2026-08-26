Real Madrid going "all out" to sign teenage superstar before transfer window slams shut

Racing de Santander sporting director Chema Aragon has revealed that Real Madrid are interested in signing teenage midfielder Sergio Martinez.

The 19-year-old came through the youth system at Racing, and he has represented their first team on 15 occasions, scoring once and providing one assist.

Martinez has been in impressive form at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, scoring once in two appearances, and there is believed to be a host of interest in his services.

According to Aragon, Real Madrid are pushing to sign the teenager, but Racing are battling to keep hold of him for at least the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Real Madrid 'pushing' to sign Martinez from Racing

“Sergio Martinez is evaluating his options. There is Real Madrid, and there is also the Racing Santander option for him," said Aragon.

“If we offer him a starting position, he will not leave. Real Madrid have gone all out to sign him, and he is now evaluating all the options."

Martinez, who is a 6ft 2in central midfielder, has a contract with Racing until the summer of 2029.

Real Madrid are not believed to be planning any major incomings before the end of the transfer window but continue to be on the lookout for exciting youngsters, with Martinez fitting the bill.

Martinez's release clause is believed to be just £2.6m, placing Racing in a very difficult position when it comes to potentially keeping hold of the teenager.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Salinas could also leave Racing before transfer window closes

Racing have another outstanding young talent in their squad in the shape of Jorge Salinas, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Salinas, 19, is of interest to Manchester United, but it is understood that Atletico Madrid are at the head of the queue for the left-back.

The Spaniard has provided seven assists in 39 appearances for Racing in all competitions, and he has also featured twice for the team in the early stages of this season.

Salinas' release clause is said to be just shy of £14m.