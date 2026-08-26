Preview: AC Milan vs Venezia - prediction, team news, lineups

AC Milan's new era began with an away win last week, and they will aim to build more momentum on Friday evening, when Venezia pay a visit to San Siro.

While Ruben Amorim's first game produced maximum points, newly promoted Venezia were beaten on Serie A's opening matchday.

Match preview

Following a costly late implosion last season, Milan are looking to rebuild under new management, and their Amorim era started with a trip to Torino.

After a summer of significant change, the Rossoneri took some time to get going, but debutant Alphadjo Cisse and France star Adrien Rabiot both struck after the break and they went on to win 2-1.

It was the first time Milan have won a season opener since 2023, while Amorim became their first coach to win on his Serie A debut for a decade.

Now, the Rossoneri return to San Siro, where they often failed to match expectations last term - most notably on the final matchday, when defeat to Cagliari cost them Champions League qualification.

In the 2025-26 campaign, Milan won less than half of their home games - finishing with just the seventh-best record in Serie A - so they will be keen to make a positive start there this season.

© Imago / IPA Sport

After emerging from Italy's second tier last term, Venezia started their top-flight comeback against potential relegation rivals, so the stakes were already high on Sunday.

Returning to Serie A for a third time in six years, the Lagunari had set new club records for points, goals and wins in a single Serie B season - but they were still beaten at home by Lecce.

While the hosts had two goals chalked off, their visitors struck twice at Stadio Penzo, leaving head coach Giovanni Stroppa to bemoan his side's luck.

Immediately demoted after their last two promotions, Venezia intend to avoid the same fate, having made some bold moves in the transfer market.

Most notably, record signing Nigeria striker Akor Adams recently marked his debut with a brace against Modena in the Coppa Italia, setting up next week's second-round clash with Udinese.

First, they will face a tough test when meeting Milan: the Lagunari have lost all four league games between the pair over the past decade - and by an aggregate 11-0 scoreline.

AC Milan Serie A form:

W

Venezia Serie A form:

L

Venezia form (all competitions):

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

As expected, Milan lined up in Amorim's beloved 3-4-2-1 formation against Torino, with club record buy Goncalo Ramos leading the line, and that should not change on Friday.

Only rising star Francesco Camarda is available to challenge Ramos, as Santiago Gimenez and Rafael Leao are both set to leave, while Christopher Nkunku has just returned to Leipzig.

Luka Modric was rested in Turin but could now return; after Rabiot excelled off the bench in a more attacking role - recording a goal and an assist - he could displace Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

While Milan have few fitness issues, Venezia are still missing Marin Sverko and Andrea Adorante - the latter scored 17 league goals last term.

Due to a muscular problem, summer signing Matias Moreno is also a doubt, so Stroppa may stick with the same back three that faced Lecce.

John Yeboah notched 19 goal involvements in last season's sprint to the Serie B title and is set to join Adams up front.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Musah, Estupinan; Rabiot, Cisse; Ramos

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Schingtienne, Bella-Kotchap, Franjic; Correia, Perez, Busio, Basic, Hainaut; Yeboah, Adams

We say: AC Milan 3-1 Venezia

Venezia's recent record against Milan is truly terrible, and that run is set to go on.

Compared to their promoted opponents, the hosts have much greater quality across the pitch, while winning in Turin will ease the pressure on Amorim.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.