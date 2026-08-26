Why Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is currently 'unhappy' at Camp Nou

Lamine Yamal is reportedly currently unhappy at Barcelona, with the attacker affected by the situations of three close friends Alejandro Balde, Hector Fort and Marc Casado.

Balde's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United believed to be interested in signing the left-back before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard was not involved in Barcelona's La Liga opener against Elche, and there is a real possibility that he could leave Camp Nou over the next week.

Fort and Casado, meanwhile, are also on their way out of the club.

Casado had been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but now looks set to make the move to another European club.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Yamal 'unhappy' at Barca due to Balde, Fort, Casado situations

Fort spent last season on loan at Elche and is expected to leave again in the near future, with Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund two of the clubs linked with a move.

Yamal cut a frustrated figure during Barcelona's 5-0 win over Elche, and it is being reported that the teenager is unhappy with the situations of three of his closest friends.

According to Barcelona pundit Jota Jordi, Yamal has been impacted by the fact that three of his inner circle are all being heavily linked with departures.

“He’s a 19-year-old lad and his three best friends of the last ten years are leaving, and I can assure you that’s why. Don’t look for any other reasons,” Jordi said.

“It’s solely and exclusively because the Balde situation happened 24 hours earlier, Casado is also slipping out the back door, and then there’s the matter of Hector Fort.

"They’re his brothers, and they tell me Lamine feels bad about it because he thinks it’s going to be a great season and that, with three Barca fans like these three, he’s going to miss out on what’s to come. I can assure you that’s more or less how it is."

© Imago / Jose Breton / NurPhoto

When are Barcelona next in action?

Barcelona will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the new La Liga campaign when they welcome Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night.

It remains to be seen whether Balde is involved in the contest amid the speculation surrounding his future, as the links with Man United are still very much there.