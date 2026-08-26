Tottenham Hotspur news: James Maddison injury timeline revealed as Roberto De Zerbi learns which games Spurs star will miss

Tottenham Hotspur attacker James Maddison is reported to have suffered a shoulder fracture but is expected to only miss a maximum of two weeks.

Spurs have been one of the most active teams in the transfer market this summer, though their new signings could not prevent them losing 3-0 to Brentford last weekend.

Few expected Roberto De Zerbi's side to lose so comprehensively in their opening game of the Premier League season, especially after the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes were signed.

Matters were made worse amid news that Maddison had suffered an injury against Brentford after a fall, and there were concerns that he would miss a significant period.

However, David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic that the 29-year-old is only expected to miss a maximum of two weeks despite suffering a slight fracture.

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What games will James Maddison miss for Roberto De Zerbi?

A two-week absence is relatively minor, and Maddison would only likely miss four games, the first of which is against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder may not have been involved in that match anyway, though he would almost certainly have played a role against Newcastle United in the Premier League on August 29.

If the Englishman is sidelined for two weeks, he would also miss Spurs' league clash with Nottingham Forest on September 5.

It would be understandable if Maddison was lacking match fitness when he eventually returns, so a place on the bench against Everton on September 12 is probable.

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Can Spurs rely on James Maddison to stay fit for Premier League games?

The nature of Maddison's injury means he will be back in the squad sooner rather than later, but his injury continues his trend of missing matches for Tottenham.

Maddison has been injured for 57 games for Spurs since the start of 2024-25, and he has now picked up 14 injuries since the start of the decade.

The Englishman is 29, and it would not be surprising if his injury woes worsened, so De Zerbi should carefully consider whether it would be sensible to build his side's attack around him.