Preview: KuPS vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

With a place in the Conference League hanging in the balance, Irish champions Shamrock Rovers will travel to face Finnish champions KuPS at Vare Arena on Thursday, for the second leg of their qualification playoff.

The Yellow-Black will need to bounce back from their defeat last time out, while the Hoops will need to conjure their first win in four games.

Match preview

Miika Nuutinen's KuPS may have lifted the Finnish top-flight trophy last season, but they come into this game in lacklustre form.

The Yellow-Black were downed 4-2 on their own turf by Mariehamn on Sunday, a defeat that means the club have failed to win either of they last two outings.

To make matters worse, Nuutinen's side's 2-1 league victory over Lahti on August 16 is their only triumph in their past six matches across all competitions, a run that includes three draws and two losses.

With that in mind, fans will be nervous about the hosts' chances of progressing to the league phase of the Conference League this week, especially after seeing their team beaten twice and held to two stalemates over their four most recent home clashes.

Additionally, maintaining a solid defence will be crucial with the stakes so high on Thursday, but KuPS have proven frail at the back of late, keeping just one clean sheet across the 10 matches preceding kick off - a 1-0 victory against Gnistan on August 1.

© Iconsport / Gurgen Hakobyan / Alamy

Meanwhile, Stephen Bradley's Rovers won five times, drew once and lost once between mid-July and early August, but they have stumbled in recent weeks and will be far from confident about their chances.

The Hoops narrowly overcame Dundalk 3-2 in the Irish Premier Division on August 7, but followed that up with a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Egnatia, a defeat that saw the club demoted to the Conference League qualification process.

While a poor result in isolation can be called one-off, Bradley's men have failed to find their feet since, losing 3-2 against rivals St Patrick's Athletic in the cup, before the 1-1 draw in the first leg of this tie.

Qualifying for Europe in 2026-27 will require the visitors to win on Thursday, but considering they have lost four and drawn once of their last five matches on the road, supporters would be forgiven for feeling nervous.

Even more concerning is the fact that Rovers were unable to score in three of those five contests, while also conceding 12 goals in the process.

KuPS Conference League form:

KuPS form (all competitions):

Shamrock Rovers Conference League form:

Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

KuPS should start Brahima Magassa alongside Kasim Adams at the heart of their defence on Thursday, with Saku Savolainen and Clinton Antwi operating as full-backs.

Valentin Gasc and Saikou Touray should be on hand to form the hosts' double pivot, while the versatile Petteri Pennanen looks set to continue in the number 10 role.

Up top, Jaime Moreno is ready to lead the line once again, supported from out wide by Tommi Jyry and Bob Nii Armah.

As for Rovers, they are missing a number of offensive players this week, including teenage attacking midfielders Naj Razi (broken jaw) and Victor Ozhianvuna (muscle), as well as right winger Daniel Grant (muscle) and striker John McGovern (groin).

In their absence, Jonathan Afolabi and Graham Burke may start in a strike partnership, backed up Dylan Watts and Jack Byrne from midfield, while wing-backs Tunmise Sobowale and William Fitzgerald provide width.

Elsewhere, centre-half Daniel Cleary has a muscle injury of his own to contend with, though Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes and Enda Stevens should be on hand to form the Hoops' defensive trio.

KuPS possible starting lineup:

Kreidl; Savolainen, Magassa, Adams, Antwi; Gasc, Touray; Jyry, Pennanen, Armah; Moreno

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Grace, Lopes, Stevens; Sobowale, Watts, Healy, Byrne, Fitzgerald; Afolabi, Burke

We say: KuPS 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

KuPS are playing at home on Thursday, but they have proven unable to capitalise on that advantage in recent weeks.

Expect to see a close contest regardless of the result, considering that Rovers have also been lacklustre on the road, struggling to score.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.