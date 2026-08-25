Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel Martinelli fee 'revealed' as Mikel Arteta looks for replacement before deadline day

Arsenal are closing in on an agreement with Al-Hilal over the sale of Gabriel Martinelli worth a potential €66m (£56.44m), the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners are preparing for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Monday, with the club having enjoyed a routine 3-0 victory over Coventry City on Friday.

Mikel Arteta's side are widely considered favourites for the title, though the potential exit of Martinelli could leave him short of options in the forward department.

The Brazilian has been linked with an exit to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in recent days, and there have been some suggestions that the winger was open to the move.

A report from journalist James Benge has revealed that Arsenal are closing in on an agreement with Al-Hilal worth a guaranteed €58m, with another €8m in bonuses potentially taking the overall price to €66m (£56.44m).

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Gabriel Martinelli future: How do Arsenal replace Martinelli?

Given Martinelli only scored one Premier League goal last season, so replacing his output should not be too difficult, though any new signing would ideally score more than once in the league.

The player linked with the Gunners most recently has been Julian Alvarez, though there is an argument that the Atletico Madrid attacker is at best as either a striker or part of a front two.

JULIAN ALVAREZ FOR ATLETICO MADRID (2025-26) Matches: 49 Starts: 42 Goals: 20 Assists: 9

Alvarez has experience operating in wide zones, but he is more imactful when he can combine with teammates in congested areas before producing shots around the penalty area.

With the transfer window set to close on September 1, there is a realistic chance that Arsenal do not sign a new player to replace Martinelli.

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Christos Tzolis, Eberechi Eze: Who will play left-wing for Mikel Arteta?

Martinelli would be the second left-winger to leave the club after the sale of Leandro Trossard earlier this window, and while Christos Tzolis was signed, it would be surprising if he matched the latter's haul of six goals and six assists in the league in 2025-26.

Eberechi Eze could be an option for the wide role on the left, but he is not particularly adept on the flanks, and his lack of pace would leave the Gunners without a runner in their forward line.

Arsenal scored just 71 Premier League goals in 2025-26, and fans may have to prepare themselves for a similarly frustrating season in front of goal.

However, that campaign's haul was enough to claim the title, and few could complain if Arteta guides the club to a second consecutive first-placed finish.