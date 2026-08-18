Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KuPS - prediction, team news, lineups

Irish champions Shamrock Rovers will welcome Finnish title winners KuPS to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, for the first leg of their Conference League qualification playoff tie.

The Hoops are hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats, while the Yellow-Black are looking to build on their win last time out.

Match preview

Stephen Bradley's Rovers reached the Conference League proper in both 2024-25 and 2025-26, but after a difficult few weeks, their chances of making the league phase this time around are in doubt.

The Hoops were knocked out of the Champions League qualification process after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Ararat-Armenia in late July, when their 2-1 win in the second leg of that tie was not enough to overcome a 2-0 defeat in the first.

Bradley's side's struggles were compounded in the third round of Europa League qualifying, where his team were eliminated 6-4 on aggregate by Egnatia Rrogozhine, who thrashed the Irish giants 5-1 on August 13.

To make matters worse, Rovers returned to domestic action with a 3-2 loss against rivals St Patrick's Athletic last time out, and they will need to defy their form in order to make a strong start to this crucial playoff tie.

Thankfully for the Hoops, they are unbeaten in nine matches on home turf, and having won each of their last seven in that run, fans will be expecting a fighting performance from Thursday's hosts.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Miika Nuutinen's KuPS also reached the Conference League's league phase last term, but they have been far from consistent in recent weeks.

On Sunday, the Yellow-Black beat Lahti 2-1 in the Finnish top flight, coming from behind to secure their first victory in four matches across all competitions.

In terms of continental action, Nuutinen's side were - like their opponents - dropped out of the Champions League process last month, before going on to lose 3-2 on aggregate against Universitatea Craiova in the Europa League's third qualifying round.

KuPS drew 1-1 in the first leg of that tie on home turf and lost the away leg 2-1 on August 13, a particularly disappointing result considering they took the lead through Valentin Roman Gasc just four minutes into the contest.

Aside from demoting the Yellow-Black to Conference League qualifying, that loss marked back-to-back away defeats in Europe for the Finnish club, but supporters may take heart from the fact that those were the visitors' only ones across their last 12 matches overall - a stretch that includes eight victories.

Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

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D

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KuPS form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Rovers have an extensive list of absentees in forward areas this week, including attacking midfielders Naj Razi (muscle) and Victor Ozhianvuna (muscle), as well as right winger Daniel Grant (muscle) and striker John McGovern (groin).

With that in mind, Bradley could opt for a pairing of Graham Burke and Aaron Greene up top, while Dylan Watts and Jack Byrne support the duo from midfield, and Jake Mulraney and William Fitzgerald provide width from wing-back.

Elsewhere, centre-back Daniel Cleary is recovering from a muscle injury, though Tunmise Sobowale, Roberto Lopes and Enda Stevens should be on hand to form the hosts' defensive trio.

As for KuPS, they have a generally fit squad, so expect to see Jaime Moreno leading the line on Thursday, aided in attack by a three-man unit of Tommi Jyry, Petteri Pennanen and Bob Nii Armah.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Brahima Magassa and Kasim Adams look set to start at centre-back, flanked by full-backs Akseli Puukko and Taneli Hamalainen.

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Sobowale, Lopes, Stevens; Mulraney, Watts, Healy, Byrne, Fitzgerald; Burke, Greene

KuPS possible starting lineup:

Kreidl; Puukko, Magassa, Adams, Hamalainen; Gasc, Touray; Jyry, Pennanen, Armah; Moreno

We say: Shamrock Rovers 2-1 KuPS

Rovers might not be in the best form overall of late, and fans will be reeling from the Hoops' thrashing last time out in Europe, but the strength of the Irish champions' home record suggests they should come out on top this week.

However, KuPS will be competitive, and it would not be surprising to see the visitors on the scoresheet, even if they succumb to a narrow loss on the road.

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