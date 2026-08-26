Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi eyeing reunion with former Marseille favourite

Roberto De Zerbi is targeting a reunion with a player he brought to, and helped transform at Marseille, as Tottenham keep an eye on developments in Ligue 1's Amine Gouiri saga.

Spurs have already enjoyed an extremely productive summer transfer window, with the focus in the closing days now firmly on adding further attacking reinforcements.

The arrival of Savinho was confirmed on Tuesday, with Omar Marmoush expected to follow him from Manchester City.

A third addition to De Zerbi's frontline could still arrive before the window shuts, with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo also of interest, but Gouiri has now emerged as a genuine target, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Marseille need to sell before the deadline

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Marseille are under significant financial pressure to sell before the transfer window closes, largely in order to satisfy DNCG requirements and avoid further scrutiny from UEFA.

Gouiri, who had appeared to be one of the players Marseille wanted to keep, is now reportedly being pushed towards an exit to help generate funds. The Algeria international is in high demand and could fetch Marseille between €25m and €30m (£21.5m and £25.7m), the fee the French club are said to be seeking.

Napoli had been strongly linked with Gouiri as a potential alternative to Gabriel Jesus, having already placed him on sporting director Giovanni Manna's shortlist alongside Como and Atletico Madrid, who were previously credited with interest.

However, Corriere dello Sport now reports that Tottenham represent a genuine 'threat' to Napoli's chances of landing the Algerian, with Gouiri 'highly regarded' within De Zerbi's camp at Spurs.

Roberto De Zerbi ready to bring Amine Gouiri to Tottenham?

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas / FEP

The Marseille forward looks like an ideal alternative for the Italian side, who are said to be searching for a player 'capable of linking play between the lines and operating effectively as either a lead striker or in support of one'.

The same report adds Chelsea's young Spaniard Marc Guiu to the list of alternatives being considered, behind Arsenal's Brazilian forward.

Corriere dello Sport also notes that Gouiri is an attacker who has made a strong impression on Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian previously managed the Lyon academy graduate at Marseille with plenty of success, with the Algerian netting 17 goals and providing six assists in 31 matches under him.

Early in his time at the club, De Zerbi had already offered high praise for the forward.

"Gouiri is a very strong player. He needs to think of himself as a real number 9. I've spoken to him about it, he needs to specialise in this role," De Zerbi said at the time.

"He needs to know where the goal is at all times and have that perfect finish. When he manages to improve these aspects, he will be a top European player, because he is already someone fundamental to the team."

That said, with Tottenham set to complete deals for Savinho and Marmoush for a combined fee in the region of £128.5 million, it would come as something of a surprise if the club went on to sign yet another forward before the window closes on September 1.