Preview: Ajax vs. Sion - prediction, team news, lineups

Ajax enter the second leg of their Conference League playoff tie with Sion with one foot in the competition proper, heading into Thursday's encounter at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Michel's team secured a stunning 4-2 comeback win in Switzerland, leaving them all but assured of a place in the main stage of the continent's third-tier club tournament.

Match preview

When Ajax found themselves 1-0 down at the break last week, few would have expected the six-goal thriller that eventually ensued.

However, De Godenzonen stunned their Swiss hosts with four second-half goals — two of which came either side of the concession of a penalty.

While Michel's men have now conceded exactly two goals in three consecutive matches, the Amsterdam heavyweights are relying on their goalscoring prowess to outwit teams at present, for better or worse.

That approach seems to be bearing fruit, with the Dutch giants entering Thursday's fixture unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions, having not lost a game of any kind since their new manager's first pre-season friendly against Panathinaikos early last month.

Not even the summer departures of Wout Weghorst to FC Twente and, more recently, Mika Godts to Paris Saint-Germain have slowed down De Joden, who look to inflict more misery on this week's opponents.

© Iconsport / SPP

Didier Tholot's men undeniably face an uphill challenge in Amsterdam, where Ajax have not lost this season, even if they are yet to keep a clean sheet.

That statistic may fill the travelling players and fans with some optimism, although the Swiss side's ongoing streak without a shutout highlights the away side's defensive-third weakness.

Sion have not kept a clean sheet in five straight matches across league and Conference League fixtures, with two or more goals conceded in three games during the ongoing run.

As such, it will be interesting to see which version of Sion emerges at the Johan Cruyff Arena: a side without a competitive away clean sheet in five matches or the one that avoided losing in six matches, winning five.

While these figures may underscore Sion's Herculean task against the Dutch heavyweights, they all but guarantee entertainment against the 36-time Eredivisie winners.

Ajax Conference League form:

W

W

W

D

W

Ajax form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

D

W

Sion Conference League form:

D

W

D

W

L

Sion form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

While Daley Blind is part of the squad for the second leg, the veteran's knock may rule him out of contention.

Amourricho van Axel Dongen, Rayane Bounida and Maher Carrizo are injured, ineligible or both.

Tolu Arokodare scored his first competitive Ajax goal — third overall — and assisted another in last week's win, and the Nigerian is pushing for a first competitive start.

Winsley Boteli is the away side's leading marksman, but he was shut out for the first time in Conference League qualifying last time out, after scoring in four consecutive matches against BATE and Noah.

Franck Surdez, who opened the scoring in the 4-2 loss, was a threat down the left flank for Sion, and the wide attacker aims to be decisive in Amsterdam.

Kreshnik Hajrizi may be part of the Swiss side's squad, but the defender last featured in May due to a muscle issue, likely ruling him out.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Bouwman, Baas, Henrique; Klaassen, Regeer, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Gloukh

Sion possible starting lineup:

Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman, Baltazar; Chouaref, Boteli, Surdez; Nivokazi

We say: Ajax 3-1 Sion (Ajax win 7-3 on aggregate)

Although Sion will look to throw caution to the wind in search of an unlikely comeback, their persistent defensive frailties make containing this rampant Ajax attack at the Johan Cruyff Arena a near-impossible task.

With Arokodare and Brandt firing on all cylinders in the final third, Michel's men should comfortably cruise to victory on the night and confirm their place in the league phase.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.