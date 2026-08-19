Wolves transfer news: Atletico Madrid view star player as 'serious option' ahead of 2026-27 La Liga campaign

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno has allegedly emerged as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid.

Earlier on Wednesday, a report emerged which suggested that Wolves are on the brink of adding a Wales international to Cesar Peixoto's squad.

However, the Portuguese has already acknowledged that he expects incomings and outgoings before the end of the summer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Wolves face a battle to retain Bueno in their squad amid interest from La Liga.

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Bueno one of two Atletico Madrid left-back targets

The report alleges that former Spain Under-21 international Bueno is one of two left-backs shortlisted by Diego Simeone.

Consideration is also being given to moving for Racing de Santander player Jorge Salinas.

Atletico are in the market for a new left-back having confirmed on Wednesday that Matteo Ruggeri had joined Aston Villa.

With Alex Grimaldo having left Bayer Leverkusen for Atletico, Simeone is in the market for a deputy on that side of the backline.

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How will Wolves react to Atletico interest in Bueno?

Having acquired Bueno during his youth days, Wolves have a chance to make a substantial profit.

Now 23 years of age, Bueno has contributed two goals and three assists from 88 appearances across all competitions.

While Wolves could oversee a huge boost to their position with the EFL financial regulations, giving the green light to a sale is not a simple task.

Bueno is one of the few Wolves players who are currently regarded as homegrown in the eyes of the EFL matchday squad regulations.

Unless Wolves add several domestic players to their senior ranks, they would benefit from his presence in their 20-player squad.

Much may depend on whether Wolves are able to find an available replacement who is homegrown and has experience of English football to compete with David Moller Wolfe, someone else who may leave Molineux depending on what offers arrive.