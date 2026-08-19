Next three signings Roberto De Zerbi wants at Tottenham as 'ideal end' to summer window now revealed

Tottenham Hotspur are planning an ambitious final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi wants to add further quality to an attack that remains short of goals and depth.

The north Londoners are now reportedly targeting as many as three new forwards before deadline day.

Tottenham hope to sign three new forwards before deadline day

© Imago

Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas reports that the 'ideal end' to Spurs' window would see them sign Savinho, Cody Gakpo and a new centre-forward.

Savinho is ready to join Tottenham, but Manchester City are yet to sanction the move as they look to replace the Brazilian following a period of significant change at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs are also waiting for Liverpool to complete their pursuit of Bradley Barcola, which could open the door for a move for Gakpo. Should that fail, Chelsea's Pedro Neto is among the alternatives being considered.

Gakpo could also potentially operate as a No.9 under De Zerbi, but that is not the primary plan. Spurs want an out-and-out striker capable of scoring goals while also linking the rest of the attack together.

Another City player, Omar Marmoush, is one player on their shortlist, though Enzo Maresca's side would first need to find a replacement.

Spurs are already one of the Premier League's biggest spenders

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham have already spent more than £235 million on as many as six first-team stars, including a £185 million outlay on midfielders Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes.

Jan Paul van Hecke has also arrived from Brighton for £52 million, while Spurs have added smart free transfers in the form of Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka.

Adding three more forwards would therefore represent an extraordinary level of spending, but there is a clear rationale behind it.

Spurs narrowly avoided a disastrous campaign last season, and De Zerbi is clearly determined not to leave anything to chance as he rebuilds the squad.

Adding Savinho's explosiveness, Gakpo's proven Premier League exploits, and a genuine talisman would completely transform the attacking options available to him.

After such a huge investment already, Spurs are clearly trying to ensure there is no repeat of last season's relegation near-miss. If they can complete even two of those three deals, De Zerbi's squad should look considerably stronger.