Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

Yet to find their ruthless best in the new Primeira Liga campaign, Sporting Lisbon welcome winless Alverca to Estadio Jose Alvalade this Saturday.

The Lions have picked up four points from their opening two fixtures to sit sixth in the standings, while the Ribatejo visitors have managed just one point from their own two matches and occupy 13th place.

Match preview

A worrying pattern has emerged for Rui Borges's side in the opening fortnight of the season, with Sporting having built commanding leads in both matches so far only to finish both games in unsettling fashion.

The Lions were 2-0 up in their opening fixture at Estrela Amadora but failed to see out the game, conceding twice to settle for a point, and that theme resurfaced in last weekend's matchday two encounter with Vitoria de Guimaraes.

A Fotis Ioannidis-inspired Sporting raced into a three-goal lead inside the first half of that match at Alvalade, only for their Guimaraes visitors to reduce the deficit with two quick-fire goals after the hour mark, leaving Borges's side to hold on for a nervy 3-2 victory.

Such an unconvincing start to the campaign will concern the Lions, who are looking to put last season's disappointment behind them after going trophyless and finishing second, six points behind Porto.

However, facing a side they have beaten in each of their last five league meetings should offer Sporting confidence, especially considering four of those victories came by multiple-goal margins, including last term's 2-0 home and 4-1 away wins.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Meanwhile, Alverca arrive at Alvalade having shown plenty of defiance without finding much reward, following up an opening-day defeat to defending champions Porto with a spirited draw at home to Estrela Amadora.

Sergio Ferreira's side led 2-1 through Ian Luccas and Vivaldo Semedo after trailing to a Leandro Antonetti strike earlier in the second half, only to concede an equaliser in the 69th minute before Chiquinho's red card moments later ended any hope of finding a late winner.

Alverca's current struggles are reminiscent of their difficult start upon returning to the top flight last term, when they failed to win any of their opening four fixtures, although the Ribatejo club went on to perform remarkably well and finish 11th under Custodio Castro, who departed after the campaign.

Faced with another tough away day as he searches for his first competitive win since taking charge in June, Ferreira has his work cut out to inspire a side that has lost their last four league matches on the road without scoring, three of which came last term.

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

D

W

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Sporting are expected to remain without Joao Simoes following surgery on his right foot, while Nuno Santos continues his gradual return from a serious knee problem, but Georgios Vagiannidis should be available for the weekend after an injury scare last time out.

However, Borges could be forced into a change up front, with Ioannidis nursing lower-back discomfort that leaves him a doubt to start despite scoring a goal and providing a brace of assists in last weekend's victory over Vitoria.

As such, last season's Primeira Liga Golden Boot winner Luis Suarez could be handed his first start of the campaign after a slow start to the season that has seen Ioannidis preferred in the number nine role ahead of the Colombian.

Meanwhile, summer signing Sergi Altimira scored his first goal for the club in last weekend's win and is expected to keep his place in midfield this weekend.

Alverca will be without Chiquinho through suspension, with Marco Essimi the likely candidate to fill his place on the flank, although Ikker Julian and Cedric Nuozzi are also options.

Defender Bastien Meupiyou was forced off injured last time out, leaving his availability for Saturday's visit to Alvalade uncertain.

If confirmed unfit, Meupiyou will join Julian Martinez and Sabit Abdulai in the treatment room, with both players continuing long-term recoveries from knee injuries that have kept them out since earlier in the year.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Inacio, Quaresma, Fresneda; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, F Goncalves; Suarez

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Baseya, Bojang, Meupiyou; Touaizi, D Gui, Ian Luccas, I James; Essimi, Figueiredo; Semedo

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Alverca

Sporting's concentration lapses have been a genuine concern through their opening two matches, but the quality gap between the two squads should prove decisive here, especially considering Alverca's struggles on the road.

The Ribatejo visitors have lost each of their last four away league matches, stretching back to the previous season, and a controlled victory for the Lisbon hosts looks a very feasible outcome.

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