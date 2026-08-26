Liverpool transfer news: Ismaila Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta updates provided by Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage

Head coach Pierre Sage has claimed that it will "not be easy" for Ismaila Sarr to leave Crystal Palace before the end of the summer transfer window.

Although the Senegal international is one of Palace's key players, he has been heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.

While Galatasaray are known to hold an interest in the versatile attacker, Liverpool are said to have switched their attention to trying to sign the 28-year-old.

Reports have suggested that the Merseyside giants have already had a bid worth in the region of £50m rejected by Palace.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Sage hinted that Sarr was likely to remain at the London outfit.

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Sage speaks on Sarr, Liverpool talk

Sage indicated that Sarr having a contract until 2029 leaves Palace in a strong position over his future.

The Frenchman told reporters: "For the moment, yes. When you have three years on your contract, it’s not easy to leave.

“I understand for everyone if you have this kind of contact it’s difficult because you hesitate a lot but for the moment he is with us, he is under contract.

“He is injured and maybe you can make a link between injury and the situation but for me he is honest.

"I spoke with him this morning and yesterday about that with him but we just want him on the pitch and all the rest is for other people."

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Sage expects Mateta to stay at Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Sage also answered questions on Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been linked with Aston Villa amid claims that he has questioned the validity of the last year of his contract.

Nevertheless, like with Sarr, Sage is of the opinion that the France international will be staying put.

He added: "I don't see a player who has a problem with the club or with us.

"That's why he played the last game as a starter. Imagine if you have a problem with us, he would not play as a starter."

Palace announced earlier on Thursday that they had signed Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on a season-long loan deal.