Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Emiliano Martinez 'offered', Xabi Alonso on Pedro Neto, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Thursday, August 27!

Xabi Alonso's side are about to open their EFL Cup campaign against Luton Town in the second round, while the transfer gurus complete two big-money attacking exits.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 27?

Fringe Blues defender Axel Disasi completed a season-long loan move to Crystal Palace on August 26, with the 28-year-old French centre-back saying "I'm very happy. The club has been going in a very good direction," temporarily ending a two-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge during which he had not represented the first team since January 2025.

Disasi had previously been loaned to West Ham United and Aston Villa, and his arrival gives Pierre Sage's Palace a direct replacement for Maxence Lacroix, who had joined Chelsea for £52m earlier in the window.

Liam Delap's exit moved forward shortly before, with Nottingham Forest reaching a verbal agreement at approximately £45m to buy the 23-year-old striker after he held direct conversations with head coach Oliver Glasner and decided the City Ground project was the right fit, with a medical already booked.

Delap arrived from Ipswich Town for £30m last summer but was omitted entirely from the squad for Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Fulham, a result that gave Xabi Alonso his first Premier League win as Blues head coach.

Sticking with attacking exits, Alonso refused to rule out the departure of Pedro Neto in his pre-Luton press conference, simply stating "we'll see what happens".

The Enzo Fernandez situation remains the dominant unresolved story, with Alonso confirming: "We have to accept this situation. We know that Man City are really interested in this player and we have to deal with that."

A major internal decision is understood to be the reason the move has not yet been formally completed, with Manchester City expecting to finalise the deal despite Chelsea's asking price having risen above their original position.

Further back, the West London club have supposedly been offered the chance to sign Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and a deal is being seriously considered by the hierarchy.