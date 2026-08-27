Liverpool transfer news LIVE: £50m Ismaila Sarr rejection, Bradley Barcola fee, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Thursday, August 27!

Andoni Iraola's men will soon return to Anfield to face Nottingham Forest in their first Premier League home game of the season, but they will currently do so without a Bradley Barcola bombing down the wing.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Liverpool done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 27?

The Barcola saga reached its clearest financial parameters yet, with a report confirming the transfer will be completed at a fee somewhere between £90m and £135m , providing the first definitive window into the range that Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are working within.

The wide band reflects the complexity of the structure rather than significant disagreement on the core fee, with Liverpool known to believe a figure around £100m is the true value while PSG's asking price has softened from its opening £145m position.

The Yankuba Minteh pursuit from Brighton & Hove Albion, however, has hit a brick wall, as the Seagulls have rejected as many as three bids from their Merseyside counterparts for the Gambian attacker, who is valued at £80m by the South Coast club.

Liverpool are not expected to go back in for Minteh as they prioritise their pursuit of Barcola, although Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr had emerged as a very brief alternative for Iraola.

The Eagles have turned down a £50m approach for the Senegal international, though, and Palace boss Pierre Sage does not expect him to head out before the window closes for business.

"For the moment, yes. When you have three years on your contract, it’s not easy to leave," Sage said on Sarr. “I understand for everyone if you have this kind of contact it’s difficult because you hesitate a lot but for the moment he is with us, he is under contract.

"I spoke with him this morning and yesterday about that with him but we just want him on the pitch and all the rest is for other people."

Sarr has not been training with the Palace squad in recent days, but his absence has been down to injury rather than due to speculation over his future.