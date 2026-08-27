Ezri Konsa replacement: Aston Villa 'ask about' former Premier League centre-back to bolster defensive options

Unai Emery is desperately searching for defensive reinforcements after Ezri Konsa completed a lucrative £55m switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Midlands outfit are scrambling to reshape their backline ahead of a demanding domestic and Champions League campaign.

According to The Daily Mail, Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as a prominent candidate following West Ham United's relegation to the Championship.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is widely expected to leave East London this month and has already attracted concrete interest from clubs in Italy and France.

Villa 'miss out' on Ordonez and Harwood-Bellis

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

The reported pivot towards Todibo arrives after Villa experienced significant frustration in their pursuit of other primary targets.

Emery initially identified Club Brugge prospect Joel Ordonez as the ideal successor but walked away from negotiations due to medical concerns regarding a fractured metatarsal.

Crystal Palace swiftly capitalised on the collapsed deal and are now on the verge of hijacking the transfer for the highly rated Ecuadorian.

Furthermore, the Villans have reportedly seen multiple bids rejected for Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis over the past week.

The Saints continue to resist all approaches and remain firmly apart from Villa regarding their overall valuation of the England international.

Will Todibo secure a Premier League return?

Securing the signature of Todibo would provide Villa with an experienced and physically imposing defender capable of immediately stepping into the starting lineup.

The former Nice stalwart amassed 54 appearances for West Ham and has the ball-playing capabilities that Emery demands from his centre-backs.

The two clubs have already successfully negotiated business this summer after Aaron Wan-Bissaka completed a season-long loan move to Villa Park.