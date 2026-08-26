Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa star set for exit, Crystal Palace 'decision' on Ismaila Sarr

We have touched the final week of the summer transfer window, and the remaining few days are expected to be crazier than ever.

As all the important last minute moves and big-money deals begin to take shape, Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer stories, rumours and developments doing the rounds this evening.

Aston Villa striker set for exit

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

This has been a crazy summer transfer window for Aston Villa, who have already lost three key players in Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa and Youri Tielemans.

To make matters worse, the Villans are now set to lose another important player in Ollie Watkins, who has been targeted by Al-Hilal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Pro League club have now agreed all the details of a deal to sign Watkins.

Villa have accepted a £51.78m (€60.4m) package including add-ons for the 30-year-old striker, who will travel to Saudi Arabia this week to complete his transfer.

Watkins has scored 108 goals in 276 appearances for Villa, and his decision to join Al-Hilal has come as a surprise to many.

Villa have reportedly moved quickly to secure a £65m agreement for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who has already said 'yes' to a move to Villa Park.

Crystal Palace have made decision on Ismaila Sarr

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Crystal Palace have reportedly rejected an initial approach from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr.

Turkish club Galatasaray have also been heavily linked with a move for the winger, but the Eagles are not interested in letting him leave this summer.

After seeing a bid for Yankuba Minteh rejected, Liverpool turned their attention towards other options and registered an interest in Sarr.

It was initially reported that Palace valued the winger at around £50m, but The Athletic now claims that the Eagles are unwilling to sell him.

Only an astronomical offer is likely to change Palace's stance on Sarr, who remains an important part of their plans.

Liverpool are desperate to sign at least two wingers before the end of the window, but they are unlikely to improve their offer for Sarr and test Palace's resolve.

Everton striker offered escape route?

© Imago / APL

A host of clubs are reportedly interested in signing Everton striker Beto this summer.

Earlier this week, Serie A club Fiorentina emerged as a potential suitor for Beto, should they offload Moise Kean.

According to Calciomercato, Como have now joined the race as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Interestingly, Cesc Fabregas's side are also reportedly interested in signing Kean and have already reached an agreement in principle for the Italy international.

In the meantime, Como are exploring alternative options and have identified Beto as a potential target.

The 28-year-old joined the Toffees in the summer of 2023 and has scored 25 goals in 111 appearances for the club across all competitions.