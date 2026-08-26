Preview: Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich's defence of their Bundesliga title begins on Friday, when they welcome Stuttgart to Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany's champions were too strong for the rest of the league in 2025-26, finishing 16 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, though Stuttgart finished fourth and their quality will make them a challenging opponent on Friday.

Match preview

Led by the likes of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, it came as no surprise to see Bayern collect their highest points total in 12 seasons (89).

The Bavarians' attack was arguably the most dangerous in world football, with the club setting a new Bundesliga record for most goals scored in a single campaign (122), obliterating the previous record (101).

Kompany's side were not flawless at the back given they conceded 36 goals in 34 games, ending 2025-26 with a worse defensive record than Dortmund (34).

The hosts have already started the new season in winning fashion, beating BVB 2-1 in the German Supercup final on August 22, and they have now only been beaten in one of their last 26 games.

Bayern won 18 of those fixtures, and they netted at least three goals on 17 occasions, though they will be disappointed to have only kept seven clean sheets.

Victory for Kompany would represent the team's fifth consecutive success on the opening day of the Bundesliga season, while it would also be their 10th win in 12 home games, as well as their 12th unbeaten match in row at Allianz Arena.

© Imago

Stuttgart's points total of 62 in 2025-26 was enough to secure Champions League football for the second time in three seasons, a remarkable achievement for a team that had last competed in the tournament in 2009–10.

Boss Sebastian Hoeness deserves immense credit for his team's performances last season, with his side scoring 71 times in the league, a return only bettered by Bayern.

Die Roten's record against the Bavarians is not strong given they have lost each of their six most recent meetings with their hosts, including when they were beaten 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal final in May.

Hoeness oversaw a 4-0 success against Hansa Rostock in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on August 21, and that was the first time in eight games that they kept any opponent at bay.

Stuttgart fans would be right to feel nervous ahead of their visit to Allianz Arena considering their side ended 2025-26 with just one victory in their final seven away Bundesliga matches, a period in which they lost twice.

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Bayern attacker Jamal Musiala will play no part following the public revelation that he has been dealing with a neurological disorder, though he is not expected to miss a significant period.

Left-back Nathaniel Brown was used in an advanced role behind Kane in the Supercup final, and given he found the back of the net, he could be trusted there once again.

Jonathan Tah can be expected to lead the backline, and the centre-back is likely to be partnered by Kim Min-jae, while the pair are set to be protected by midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

As for Stuttgart, they could be without up to seven players, including January signing Jeremy Arevalo, who has primarily operated as a striker.

The visitors fortunately have talisman Deniz Undav in their squad, and the Germany international could be used in a role behind centre-forward Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Kim, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Brown, Diaz; Kane

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Bredlow; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Promel, Stiller; El Khannouss, Undav, Tomas; Pejcinovic

We say: Bayern Munich 4-1 Stuttgart

While Stuttgart are sure to pose a threat, the issue they face at the Allianz is that they have to stop some of the world's best forwards.

Bayern Munich will know the importance of laying down a marker for the rest of the division, and few should be surprised if they start their league season in emphatic fashion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.