Preview: Brest vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

Two managers seeking their first-ever Ligue 1 triumphs will square off on Saturday in Brittany as Brest host Toulouse on matchday two of the campaign from Stade Francis-Le Ble.

In their opener, Stade Brestois came away with a 2-2 draw at newly promoted Le Mans, while Toulouse were beaten 2-0 by Lyon.

Match preview

For a third successive occasion, Brest have failed to begin a Ligue 1 season with a victory but have now earned a single point to kick off their last two domestic campaigns.

Julien Lachuer will hope to claim his first triumph since taking over from the late Eric Roy and end this team’s four-match winless run at home in this competition.

After one matchday, they are second in the league when it comes to expected goals (2.7) and have scored in all but one of their domestic affairs this year at home, losing 2-0 against Toulouse in January.

Meanwhile, they have conceded in four straight Ligue 1 outings at Stade Francis-Le Ble, allowing multiple strikes in three of those instances.

On Saturday, they could win their first Ligue 1 home game to start a season since 2023-24 when they edged Lens by a 3-2 score.

Brest have points in four of their last five home dates with Toulouse, with their last such triumph occurring in 2024 (2-0).

© Iconsport / Loic Cousin

Toulouse were unable to carry over their momentum from the end of last season into matchday one, as their Ligue 1 unbeaten run ended after four matches last weekend.

Jens Berthel Askou inherits a side who fared well away from home down the stretch of last season, earning points in their last two outings as the visitors.

The Danish coach can collect his first top-flight triumph in France on Saturday, with this team unbeaten in their last four opening away games in this competition.

In 2026, they have allowed multiple goals in four of their top flight away contests but collected a clean sheet in their final such fixture a season ago.

After one matchday, they sit second in the league for expected goals (2.8) and are in the top five regarding big chances (four), yet they have not found the back of the net.

Le Tefece can claim a third successive victory against Brest in this competition, having won both outings last season 2-0.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Brest could be missing Hugo Magnetti due to a hamstring strain, Brendan Chardonnet is questionable because of a calf issue, as is Justin Bourgault, who has a knock.

Romain Del Castillo became just the fourth Stade Brestois player to net 30 goals in Ligue 1 last weekend as he and Kamory Doumbia scored in the draw versus Le Mans.

At Toulouse, Ylies Aradj is dealing with a sore calf, while Rafik Messali will seek his first start of the new campaign, coming on as a sub last week after missing much of last season with ankle problems.

Alexis Vossah is eligible to return from his suspension on Saturday, having served his one-game ban on matchday one.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Lala, Chotard, Lloris, Locko; Nonge, Tousart; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Tape, Nicolaisen; Casseres, Jorgensen, Schmidt, Vignolo; Russell-Rowe, Gboho; Diallo

We say: Brest 2-1 Toulouse

These are two evenly matched teams, but we believe Brest's experience and continuity from last season will give them a slight edge, along with the environment at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.