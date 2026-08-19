Preview: Le Mans vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

For the first time in over 15 years, Le Mans are in Ligue 1 and will open the new campaign on Saturday at home to Brest at Stade Marie-Marvingt.

A second-place finish in Ligue 2 last season lifted Les Mucistes into this competition, while Stade Brestois are back for an eighth successive top flight campaign, after ending last season in 12th.

Match preview

It has been a long time coming for Le Mans to return to Ligue 1, something that did not seem possible a couple of years ago.

From a third-tier side at the start of 2024-25 to now, this club have gone through many changes, including new owners like Novak Djokovic and Thibaut Courtois, among others, investing in this team.

Those investments have paid off handsomely, with Le Mans suffering just one Ligue 2 defeat in 2026 (4-2 at Montpellier).

Patrick Videira has been a huge part of their resurgence with the 49-year-old overseeing back-to-back promotions with them, while suffering just two home defeats in the second tier a season ago.

On Saturday they can claim their first Ligue 1 triumph since 2010, winning their final home match in the competition that season, 1-0 over Paris Saint-Germain before being relegated.

In 2025-26 Le Mans conceded the joint-fewest goals in Ligue 2 (31), while not allowing more than one at Stade Marie-Marvingt throughout the season.

© Iconsport

Stade Brestois are back in Ligue 1 once again but with a new face in the dugout following the tragic and shocking death of former manager Eric Roy in June.

Julien Lachuer has a lot to live up to given everything Roy achieved at the club, making this side a mainstay in Ligue 1 and leading them to a historic third-place finish during the 2023-24 campaign.

This weekend Brest can end a nine-match winless run domestically, collecting a mere three points over that stretch.

The Brittany Club have lost their last two opening Ligue 1 outings away from home, and on matchday one can end a five-game winless run as the visitors in this competition.

They have netted a goal or fewer in all but one of their domestic away matches this year and will try to end a two-game goalless drought on the road in this competition on Saturday.

Les Pirates have never lost a league fixture versus Le Mans, winning three of those previous four meetings, all of which took place in Ligue 2.

Le Mans Pre-season form:

Brest Pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

For their Ligue 1 opener, Le Mans will be missing defender Harold Voyer, who is unavailable due to yellow card accumulation from last season.

Earlier this month, the club signed Rayan Bamba to a season-long loan from Rennes, while former World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe joined them on a two-year deal this week.

A calf muscle injury will prevent Brendan Chardonnet from featuring for Brest this weekend, with their summer signing Gautier Lloris or Raphael Le Guen expected to start in his place.

Romain Del Castillo and Ludovic Ajorque are likely to lead the attack this season, with the former netting a team-high nine times in Ligue 1 last season and the latter scoring eight.

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Hatfout; Sidibe, Boisse, Eyoum, Calodat; Gaudin, Buades, Rossignol; Brahimi, Mafouta, Gueye

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chotard, Lloris, Locko; Tousart, Magnetti, Mboup; Del Castillo; Balde, Ajorque

We say: Le Mans 1-1 Brest

This may be new territory for Le Mans, but they have some notable experience and balance that should help them earn a point in their opener.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.