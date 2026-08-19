Coventry lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted lineup for Premier League opener including a number of debutants

Coventry City are set to include a number of their summer signings in their starting side for Friday's Premier League opener against the champions Arsenal.

Frank Lampard's side have had a busy summer transfer window, boosting their squad with the arrivals of eight players for the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Summer arrivals Carl Rushworth, Caleb Yirenkyi, Loum Tchaouna, Aurele Amenda and Frank Onyeka - fitness permitting - could all potentially being included in the starting side.

Onyeka is a slight doubt due to a knock, but the expectation is that the midfield arrival from Brentford will be available from the start against the Gunners.

However, Taiwo Awoniyi could start on the bench, with Ellis Simms likely to lead the line.

Simms scored 14 times in all competitions last season and has previous experience of the Premier League at Everton.

Haji Wright and Luke Woolfenden are unavailable for selection through injury, while Jack Rudoni also faces a late fitness test for the promoted outfit.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Amenda, Markelo; Onyeka, Grimes, Yirenkyi; Tchaouna, Simms, Thomas-Asante

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Coventry