Watch: Nico Gonzalez presented to Newcastle crowd before West Brom EFL Cup tie as signing, shirt number is confirmed

Newcastle United have announced the signing of midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City.

The Magpies have not disclosed the length of the 24-year-old’s contract, but the club say he has penned a ‘long-term deal’.

It is understood that Newcastle will pay an initial £47m plus £3m in add-ons to Man City for the Spaniard, who completed a medical on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will wear the No.6 shirt for Newcastle and his arrival was confirmed when he walked out at St James’ Park ahead of the club’s EFL Cup second-round tie against West Bromwich Albion.

Gonzalez: “I love the black and white shirt already”

Nico is unveiled in front of a sold-out crowd at St. James' Park ??? pic.twitter.com/ZRAQgGFA9x — Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 26, 2026

Speaking to Newcastle’s official website, Gonzalez said: “I’m really happy to be here at this amazing club. I’ve only heard top words about the club and the city, so I’m really excited to live here and to be part of this project.

“I love the black and white shirt already and I can’t wait to start wearing it on the pitch for this club.

“I’ve experienced playing at St James’ Park twice with Manchester City and it was really tough. The atmosphere was amazing and the fans are so passionate. I can’t wait to experience that as a home player.”

Magpies head coach Matthias Jaissle added: “I’m very happy to see Nico become a Newcastle United player. He brings serious quality and elite experience in a key area of the pitch.

“Nico is a really strong ball carrier - somebody who can drive the team forward while staying composed under pressure. He also brings discipline defensively, he reads the game well and his physicality makes him well suited to the Premier League.

“Nico is a proven winner who has already played at some huge clubs in Europe’s top leagues, but he’s also still young and hungry to develop further. He is a fantastic addition to our squad.”

‘Gonzalez is the one we wanted’

Sporting director Ross Wilson continued: “We’ve worked patiently on this transfer for a number of weeks. This was the one we wanted, and we’re delighted to welcome Nico to Newcastle United this evening. He was an ambitious target but following our discussions, he was so keen to join this club.

“He fits the exact criteria we set for this position and we weren’t prepared to compromise on that. He’s 24 years old, with an abundance of elite experience across Manchester City, FC Porto and Barcelona. He’s already already shown his quality in the Premier League and we’re sure there is more to come here in a black and white shirt.

“We believe he brings a range of qualities that will complement our team, and his experience across some of Europe’s top competitions will only be of benefit to Newcastle United.”

Gonzalez confirms "desire to play more" after leaving Man City

We got our man.



Welcome to Newcastle United, Nico ? pic.twitter.com/SFzWoCFhLo — Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 26, 2026

Gonzalez has also bid farewell to Man City, telling the club's website: “It has been a privilege to be part of Manchester City,. It’s hard to understand from the outside what an amazing club this is. The management, the players, the coaches, the staff and the fans make it incredibly special.

“It really has been an honour to play for this team. I’ve loved my time here, but I have a desire to play more often. I can honestly say, though, I leave with nothing but love and gratitude for City. I have learned so much in my time here from working alongside some of the finest players and coaches in the game.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my team-mates, the staff and the City fans who have been so supportive and helpful to me throughout my time in Manchester. I want to wish the team nothing but the best looking to this season and in the future.”

More to follow…