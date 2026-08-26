Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates for Tottenham: Dan Burn, William Osula latest

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle will hope to take advantage of a vulnerable Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The head coach was unfortunate to not be on the winning side, when Toon drew 2-2 with Liverpool last Sunday, with the Reds scoring a 99th-minute equaliser.

Ahead of the weekend's game, fans have concerns about injuries to the likes of Joelinton, but there are now also concerns about Dan Burn, William Osula and more.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's clash with Spurs.

Dan Burn

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Leeds United)

Burn was ruled out of Newcastle's clash with Liverpool on the day of the match, and Jaissle has confirmed that he will be absent for at least a couple of weeks.

The defender will certainly miss out against Tottenham, but he could also be absent for his side's clash with Bournemouth on September 5.

William Osula

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: October 12 (vs. Coventry City)

Osula was reportedly battling the pain barrier against Liverpool, and while he was impactful in that match, he appears to have lost the battle to be fit for the weekend.

In fact, the striker is set to miss the next few weeks of action, and that could mean he may not play for Newcastle before the September international break.

Joelinton

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Leeds United)

Joelinton featured in Newcastle's pre-season games against Valencia and Everton but was sidelined for the matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg, while he missed out against Liverpool.

Jaissle confirmed in a press conference that the Brazilian midfielder will miss the opening weeks of the new season, meaning he is not expected to feature against Tottenham.

Tino Livramento

© Imago

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Tino Livramento withdrew from England's World Cup squad due to a calf injury, which also kept the right-back out of all of Newcastle's pre-season games, as well as opening match of the league campaign.

While Livramento is believed to be working his way back to full fitness and is close to a return, it is not yet known if he will be available to play against Tottenham on Saturday.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for this weekend's match against Spurs.