Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'agree sale' of close friend of Blaugrana superstar Lamine Yamal

Real Sociedad have reportedly reached a full verbal agreement with Barcelona for the signing of Spanish defender Hector Fort.

The 20-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Elche from Barcelona, making 17 appearances for the club, finding the back of the net on three occasions.

Fort has been with Barcelona since 2013, progressing through the various age groups at the club before making his first-team debut in 2023.

The defender has 30 Barcelona appearances to his name, with 20 of those coming in 2024-25, but he is not in the immediate plans of head coach Hansi Flick.

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Barca reach 'full verbal agreement' over Fort sale

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Sociedad have now come to a verbal agreement with the reigning La Liga champions over a deal.

Romano claims that the Basque outfit will pay €8m (£6.7m), with a 50% sell-on clause being included, while there is also a buyback clause of €20m (£17.1m).

As a result, a strong spell at Real Sociedad could lead to the Spaniard returning to Camp Nou.

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Fort is a close friend of Barca superstar Yamal

Fort is a close friend of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal, and it has been claimed that the Spaniard is unhappy with the current situation of the defender.

Yamal is also close with Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado, who are being heavily linked with moves away from the Catalan giants.

It has been claimed that Yamal was frustrated during Barcelona's clash with Elche last time out due to the situations of Fort, Balde and Casado.

Balde has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to stay at Camp Nou and fight for his position, with a late switch to Manchester United now seen as unlikely.

However, Casado is set to move on; the Spaniard had originally been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League - a switch to another European club is now seen as much more likely.