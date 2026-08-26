Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano delivers major update on Alejandro Balde's future at Barcelona

Alejandro Balde has reportedly made it clear to Barcelona that he wants to stay at the club and fight for his position amid interest from Manchester United.

The Spain international was left out of the Barcelona squad against Elche last weekend.

When asked about Balde's absence after the match, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters: "I haven’t told him he has to leave.

“I have a feeling – and I think it’s best for him – that he should think things through, reflect, get his thoughts in order, and then we’ll talk. And we both agreed on that.”

Man United are said to have made a 'firm proposal' for the left-back, who faces a battle to be a regular for the reigning La Liga champions during the 2026-27 campaign.

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Balde 'wants Barcelona stay' amid Man United interest

Joao Cancelo is considered to be above Balde in the pecking order, while Gerard Martin and Xavi Espart can also play in that position, with the latter impressing as the left-back against Elche.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Balde has told Barcelona that he wants to stay.

"Understand Alejandro Balde has informed Barcelona about his desire to stay at the club and compete for a spot. His intention is clear; decision up to the club after exploring sale," Romano posted on X.

"Only a big proposal from a top club can change the scenario from now to Deadline Day."

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Balde future: What happens now?

A departure for the 22-year-old before the end of the transfer window has not been entirely ruled out, but it is now viewed as unlikely given the defender's alleged stance.

Balde, who has a contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2028, has scored three goals and registered 21 assists in 168 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

Man United will seemingly be forced to look elsewhere in their desire to bring in a new left-back, but a deal for Newcastle United's Lewis Hall is also almost certainly off the table for this summer.

Luke Shaw remains Man United's first-choice left-back, but the Englishman's fitness will be a concern given the club's crowded fixture list in the coming months.