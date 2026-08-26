Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for La Liga clash

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night.

The Catalan giants opened their season with a 5-0 success over Elche, while Athletic started their campaign with a 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao kick off?

The La Liga match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao being played?

The La Liga fixture will take place at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

Athletic have not managed to beat Barcelona away from home in La Liga since November 2001.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic will be available to watch on Premier Sports 2. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Premier Sports 2 is available on Sky Channel 420 and Virgin Channel 529.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao?

Barcelona were hugely impressive in their opening match of the new season against Elche last time out, putting five unanswered goals past the Green-striped ones.

Athletic, though, had a disappointing start to the campaign, having Yuri Berchiche sent off early on against Sevilla, who ultimately recorded a 3-1 victory at San Mames.

This is Barcelona's gameweek one fixture, as it had been postponed from the opening weekend due to the number of players that the club had involved in the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona are aiming to make it three straight La Liga championship wins this season, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle with Real Madrid for the title.

The Catalan side have won 127 of their previous 247 matches against Athletic in all competitions, including the last six meetings between the two sides.

> Our full preview of Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao can be viewed here