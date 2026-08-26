Preview: Wrexham vs Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

Wrexham and Birmingham City will be looking for their first Championship victories of the season when they square off at the Racecourse Ground on Friday night.

These teams sit in 14th and 13th position in the Championship table respectively after posting successive draws.

Match preview

Chris Davies would have been relatively content with Birmingham's start to the season ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Brentford.

However, regardless of the team that he selected for the game with Premier League opposition, losing 6-1 to the Bees has cast doubt over his position in the dugout.

Davies will be hoping that Blues' ownership focus on the preceding three games, which started with a 1-0 win at Swansea City in this competition.

Birmingham have backed that up with draws against Sheffield United and Bristol City respectively as they bid to lay the foundations for a Championship playoff push.

With two of the club's six additions being familiar faces from last season, Davies will presumably hope that fresh signings are made before the end of the summer transfer window.

© Imago / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Wrexham are looking to pull off club-record deals over the next week as their Hollywood owners continue to show ambition to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the Dragons are still searching for their first win of the season, albeit after a tough opening to 2026-27.

A 1-0 reverse at Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup was followed by conceding a last-gasp equaliser to rivals Cardiff City in their first Championship fixture.

Phil Parkinson's side then had to come from behind themselves to earn a 1-1 draw with Watford last weekend, leaving Wrexham on the same points as their opponents heading into the clubs renewing a rivalry that started in League One in 2024-25.

The last two fixtures between these sides at the Racecourse Ground have ended in 1-1 stalemates.

Wrexham Championship form:

Wrexham form (all competitions):

Birmingham City Championship form:

Birmingham City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Unless Sam Smith gets the nod over Kieffer Moore, Parkinson could select the same Wrexham XI from the Watford game.

Liberato Cacace and Josh Windass are expected to remain sidelined for this contest, but Ben Sheaf has recently returned to training.

Regardless of whether Issa Kabore is signed before the registration deadline, the right-back will only start on the substitutes' bench at best.

Having made six changes for the Brentford game, Davies could revert back to the Birmingham side from the Bristol City fixture.

However, Demarai Gray has made an impact in his last two appearances, scoring on each, and could be handed a start on the left flank.

That may see Carlos Vicente or Jay Stansfield named among the replacements, but new signing Max Bird has been ruled out for a number of weeks.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, O'Brien, Whiteman, Thomason; Rathbone, Broadhead; Moore

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Gray, Paik, Stansfield; Priske

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Birmingham City

Having conceded six times on Tuesday night, it remains to be seen whether Birmingham can recover in time for one of their most high-profile fixtures of the season. Although Wrexham have struggled for goals, they have performed solidly enough in their opening matches, and we feel that they will do enough to get over the line in this contest.

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