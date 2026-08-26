Team News: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of Spotify Camp Nou debut

Barcelona will open their Spotify Camp Nou account for the 2026-27 season when they host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Thursday evening.

Hansi Flick’s side claimed a commanding 5-0 victory at Elche in their opening outing, while the visitors arrive having suffered a 3-1 defeat at Sevilla and looking to bounce back.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee)

Doubtful: Gavi (knee), Rodri (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Espart, Cubarsi, Garcia, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha, Adeyemi

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Daniel Vivian (groin), Unai Eguiluz (ACL), Nico Serrano, (Muscle), Yuri Berchiche (suspension)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Boiro, Paredes, Alvarez, Areso; Canales, Gerenabarrena; Berenguer, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta