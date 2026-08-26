Preview: Genclerbirligi vs BB Erzurumspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Genclerbirligi host BB Erzurumspor at Eryaman Stadyumu on Friday in the opening fixture of Turkish Super Lig matchday three, with the surprise early leaders looking to make it three wins from three against a side still searching for their first point and goal since returning to the top flight.

Metin Diyadin's men have exceeded expectations with victories over Fenerbahce and Goztepe, while the visitors have endured a nightmare start, conceding seven times without finding the net in their opening two matches.

Match preview

Genclerbirligi have emerged as one of the early surprises in the Super Lig, following their impressive 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce on the opening weekend with a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Goztepe.

Six points from two matches have put Diyadin's side at the top of the early standings, a remarkable turnaround for a club that only narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Genclerbirligi finished just two points above the relegation zone in their first campaign back in the top flight, but they have shown considerably greater resilience at the start of this season.

A notable feature of both victories has been their willingness to surrender possession and defend compactly before looking for opportunities in transition — they had less than 30% possession against Fenerbahce and below 50% against Goztepe, yet still registered 20 attempts, five shots on target and four big chances across the two matches.

Diyadin had expressed concerns before the campaign about the need for four or five additional signings, but his existing squad has responded impressively to the challenge.

The opportunity to face a struggling side at home represents another favourable fixture for Genclerbirligi, particularly with confidence high and Eryaman Stadyumu providing home advantage.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Erzurumspor, meanwhile, could hardly have imagined a more difficult return to the Super Lig — suffering a 3-0 defeat to fellow promoted side Amed on the opening weekend, before they were beaten 4-0 at home by defending champions Galatasaray.

The consecutive defeats have left Serkan Ozbalta's side bottom of the table without a point or a goal, a stark contrast to their impressive TFF 1. Lig title-winning campaign last season.

Their attacking problems have been particularly concerning, with Erzurumspor failing to create a single big chance across their opening two matches and have accumulated just 0.72 expected goals.

At the other end, they have conceded 4.59 xG, seven big chances and nine shots on target, highlighting the scale of the defensive problems Ozbalta must address.

The visitors therefore face a daunting assignment against a Genclerbirligi side that has already demonstrated an ability to frustrate stronger opposition, while needing immediate improvement at both ends of the pitch if they are to avoid another heavy defeat.

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

BB Erzurumspor form (all competitions):

Team News

Genclerbirligi have no fresh injury concerns following their victory at Goztepe and Diyadin is expected to resist making changes after his side's perfect start.

Dilhan Demir remains unavailable while recovering from a long-term knee injury, while summer signing Kevin Rodrigues has yet to make his debut.

Erzurumspor also have no major fitness concerns, although Ozbalta is likely to make defensive changes after conceding seven goals in their opening two games.

Eren Tozlu remains the visitors' main attacking threat after scoring 20 goals and providing six assists during last season's promotion campaign; however, the striker has struggled to receive sufficient service during Erzurumspor's difficult start.

Festy Ebosele and Nihad Mujakic have already been introduced by Ozbalta as he searches for greater defensive stability, and both could feature from the start on Friday.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Pereira, Goutas, Zuzek, Dursun; Diabate; Gouveia, Tongya, Ulgun, Traore; Koita

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Orbanic; Ebosele, Amar, Kirtay, Mujakic; Baiye; Tozlu, Owusu, Rodriguez, Fettahoglu; Kerk

We say: Genclerbirligi 2-0 BB Erzurumspor

Genclerbirligi's perfect start, defensive organisation and home advantage make them clear favourites against an Erzurumspor side that has yet to score or create a big chance this season.

We expect the visitors to make this more competitive than their opening two matches, but the hosts should have enough quality and confidence to secure a third consecutive victory and maintain their place at the top of the Super Lig.

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