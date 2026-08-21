Preview: Goztepe SK vs Genclerbirligi - prediction, team news, lineups

Goztepe SK and Genclerbirligi will be looking to extend their unbeaten starts to the 2026-27 Super Lig campaign when they square off at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Sunday.

Genclerbirligi pulled off arguably the surprise result in European top-flight football last week as they upset the odds to defeat Fenerbahce.

Match preview

After the last campaign's sixth-placed finish and an unbeaten pre-season, optimism is high at Goztepe as they attempt to secure a rare European qualification spot.

Their undefeated record across the summer continued last weekend, yet only in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Samsunspor.

Goztepe had overturned a deficit to lead 3-2, only to concede in the 90th minute to settle for a share of the spoils.

Alex Matos and Sinclair Armstrong - signed from Championship clubs Sheffield United and Bristol City - both got on the scoresheet.

Not only have Goztepe conceded three times in their last two competitive matches, Stanimir Stoilov's side are without a clean sheet in their most recent five outings when including friendlies.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

As for Genclerbirligi, they are still revelling in their shock win over Super Lig title contenders Fenerbahce.

On the back of their shrewd transfer business, the assumption was that Fenerbahce would cruise to victory over opponents who finished in 14th position in 2025-26.

Instead, goals from Franco Tongya and Ogulcan Ulgun either side of half time secured Genclerbirligi - who only returned to the top flight in 2025 - one of their best wins in recent years.

Metin Diyadin will hope that he can get more out of forward Sekou Koita, who scored six times in 27 games last season, now that he has completed a permanent £1.4m transfer to the club.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Janderson and Efkan Bekiroglu are both in contention for starts after the substitutes combined for Goztepe's third goal at Samsunspor.

Alexis Antunes and Andre Henrique will both feel that their places in the team are under threat.

Barring any fitness issues, Diyadin is likely to keep the same Genclerbirligi XI from the win over Fenerbahce.

Moussa Kyabou appears most likely to come into the team if a change is made, with Ensar Kemaloglu potentially dropping down to the bench.

Peter Etebo is also available again after missing the majority of last season with an Achilles injury.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Gugehashvili; Altikardes, Godoi, Yildirim; Kurtulan, Matos, Miroshi, Cherni; Antunes; Henrique, Armstrong

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Pereira, Goutas, Zuzek, Dursun; Traore, Diabate, Kemaloglu, Tongya; Ulgun, Koita

We say: Goztepe SK 2-2 Genclerbirligi

On the back of such an impressive result, the pressure is on Genclerbirligi to deliver a similar performance. However, we feel that Goztepe will be able to match the confident visitors, and a high-scoring draw feels like a plausible outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.