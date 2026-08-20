Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

The German Supercup will open the German top-flight season, with Borussia Dortmund set to welcome rivals Bayern Munich to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Bayern won both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal in 2025-26, so BVB have been entered into the Supercup due their second-placed finish, and Dortmund fans will relish the chance to win the first Der Klassiker of the campaign.

Match preview

Borussia Dortmund should be proud of their showings in 2025-26 considering they picked up 16 more points (73), conceded 17 fewer goals and finished two places higher in the Bundesliga than they did in 2024-25.

However, it would be understandable if fans were somewhat disappointed by the fact they finished behind Bayern for a 14th consecutive season.

Niko Kovac must build on his team's positive 2025-26 campaign, and one area that he will be keen to address is the fact his side only scored 70 league goals, one fewer than they netted in 2024-25.

Results in pre-season have been mixed - the club have won three, drawn one and lost two of their six friendlies - but the summer is primarily about building fitness and cohesion rather than securing victories.

Dortmund's record at Signal Iduna Park was exceptional last term given they won 13 of their 17 Bundesliga fixtures at the stadium, but one of their two losses at the arena was a 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in February.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy

Bayern Munich enjoyed an historic title win, as while claiming the Bundesliga was a fitting reward, the club also cemented themselves in history as the highest ever scorers in a single season in the German top flight (122).

It would not be surprising if that record is never broken, and manager Vincent Kompany has so far managed to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise at the Allianz, so it makes sense that most see his side as the overwhelming favourites for the 2026-27 title.

After comfortably sweeping Stuttgart aside in the DFB-Pokal final in May, many believe that the Bavarians could dominate domestically yet again.

Bayern won both Der Klassiker contests last term, though both victories were by one-goal margins, while they also lost one and settled for two stalemates in their previous three meetings with Black and Yellow.

Kompany has been victorious in five of his team's six friendlies this summer, with that period encompassing wins against the likes of Aston Villa and RB Leipzig.

The Bavarians are unbeaten in their eight most recent visits to Signal Iduna Park, getting the better of Dortmund seven times.

Borussia Dortmund friendly:

W

L

L

W

W

D

Bayern Munich friendly form:

L

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / dpa, dpa picture alliance archive/Alamy

Any clash against Bayern is a significant occasions for Borussia Dortmund, and that means fans will see a strong team on the weekend, including forwards Serhou Guirassy and Samuele Inacio.

Felix Nmecha is set to patrol the base of midfield, and he is almost certain to be supported by Jobe Bellingham in a double pivot.

Kovac has used a back three during his time at BVB, and with Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can still injured, the most likely trio to be trusted in defence are Filippo Mane, Joane Gadou and Ramy Bensebaini.

Bayern forward Jamal Musiala feinted in a friendly against RB Leipzig on August 15, and he has confirmed that he is undergoing treatment for a neurological dysfunction, though he has assured fans that there is ultimately nothing to worry about in regards to his health.

It would still be surprising if he started on Saturday, while Kane has indicated that he may only be fit enough to play for 45 minutes, so expect to see a disjointed frontline featuring Luiz Diaz, Arijon Ibrahimovic and Ismael Saibari.

Kompany could also field a trio in the middle of the pitch, with Joshua Kimmich, Tom Bischof and Aleksandar Pavlovic likely to play in some capacity.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Gadou, Mane, Bensebaini; Svensson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Ryerson; Karetsas, Inacio; Guirassy

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Boey, Tah, Min-jae, Brown; Kimmich, Bischof, Pavlovic; Saibari, Ibrahimovic, Diaz

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bayern Munich

With Bayern's attack likely to be far below its best, Dortmund have to take advantage of their weakened opponents.

The match could be tense, and BVB must be leading by the time the Bavarians bring on attacking reinforcements if they are to emerge as victors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.