Preview: Auxerre vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams in search of their first Ligue 1 points this season will square off on Saturday as Auxerre welcome Angers to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps.

In their opener, the Burgundy club were beaten handily 5-2 by Lens, while Angers lost as well, 2-0 at home to Lille.

Match preview

Will Still began his tenure at Auxerre rather poorly, with his side conceding five times as his team's defence looked unsettled throughout the 90 minutes.

There is a lot for the former Southampton boss to work on, as his side conceded two penalties, got caught out of position early and often, and committed the most fouls in the league after matchday one.

The team that barely survived the drop into Ligue 2 last season saw their three-match winning run in this competition end last week but on Saturday they will hope to avoid suffering successive defeats to begin a Ligue 1 season for the first time since returning to the top flight in 2024-25.

Although the campaign did not begin well, this team have fared well at home domestically this year, and this weekend can stretch their unbeaten run at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps to six matches in this competition.

Auxerre have won three of their last four domestic outings on home soil, and will aim to win their opening league contest in Burgundy for a third consecutive occasion.

AJA are undefeated at home against Angers in the top flight this century, having won those last two such meetings in this competition.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

It is only one match, but we saw little progress for Angers under Stephane Gilli, with this team now winless in 10 consecutive Ligue 1 affairs.

On Saturday they can end a four-game winless run away from home in this competition and triumph in their opening top flight outing as the visitors for the first time since 2021 (2-0 at Strasbourg).

The joint-lowest scoring side in the league last season (29 goals) still have a lot to prove in the attacking third, missing the second-most big chances in Ligue 1 (four) on matchday one.

This weekend they could lose their first two top flight games to begin a new season for the second time in their last three Ligue 1 campaigns.

Les Scoistes have yet to score once in the opening half of a Ligue 1 match away from home in 2026, while netting a goal or fewer in each of those encounters so far this year.

Angers have won two of their last three Ligue 1 meetings with Auxerre, but have not beaten them in this competition at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps since 1977 (2-1).

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Auxerre defender Bryan Okoh is still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, a hamstring strain may keep Marvin Senaya off the field again this weekend, while Christ Makosso will be suspended.

Danny Loader scored the first goal for them in the new season, with Lamine Sy netting eight minutes later in the second half.

Do not expect to see Louis Mouton feature for Angers on Saturday as he is still recovering from a meniscus injury sustained near the end of last season.

Anthony Lopes and Branco van den Boomen made their Ligue 1 debuts for Les Scoistes on matchday one, along with Amine El Ouazzani, who started in a front two beside Amine Sbai.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Diop; Sy, Diomande, Akpa, Oppegard; Ahamada, Coulibaly; Faivre, Danois, Zossou; Loader

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Camara, Lefort, Bermont; Arcus, Belkhdim, Van den Boomen, Allevinah, Ekomie; El Ouazzini, Sbai

We say: Auxerre 2-0 Angers

Auxerre have consistently bounced back from tough results more often than not this year and should be much more comfortable defending against a team that does not boast nearly as many attacking threats as Lens.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.