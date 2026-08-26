Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'faces competition' for £38.5m-rated star as Ollie Watkins nears exit

Aston Villa have reportedly mounted a formal bid to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao before the summer transfer window closes.

The 27-year-old Portugal international has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in Europe since arriving at San Siro.

However, the former Serie A MVP's form has dipped over the past 12 to 24 months, making his long-term future at Milan uncertain.

Ruben Amorim is actively reshaping his squad, and the Rossoneri are apparently open to sanctioning a departure for the right price.

That situation is said to appeal to Unai Emery, who is currently scouring the market for premium attacking reinforcements following Morgan Rogers's departure to Chelsea and the expected exit of Ollie Watkins to the Saudi Pro League.

Villa face 'intense' Galatasaray competition for Leao

© Imago / Insidefoto

According to recent reports from Sky in Italy, the Premier League outfit have submitted a proposal worth up to £38.5m as a total package.

However, they currently face incredibly stiff competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray, who have already reached an agreement in principle with Milan.

The reigning Super Lig champions submitted an initial offer worth £38.5m plus significant add-ons, which currently puts them marginally ahead in the race.

Galatasaray are supposedly willing to offer the Portuguese star a highly lucrative contract worth approximately €10m (£8.6m) per season to convince him to move.

The player now finds himself at a major career crossroads as he evaluates the respective sporting projects on offer.

Villa or Galatasaray: Will Leao choose the Premier League?

© Imago

Despite trailing slightly in the negotiations with Milan, Villa remain optimistic about convincing the winger to choose English football.

The West Midlands club are reportedly offering a net salary of €7m (£6m) per season to lure the attacker to Villa Park.

Securing a player of his immense calibre would represent a massive statement of intent for a squad balancing domestic ambitions with Champions League football.

If Emery can successfully hijack the Turkish agreement, Leao would add pace and goalscoring threat to their forward line, with the forward believed to prefer a move to England's top flight.

The final decision, though, rests with the player, who must quickly choose between a prestigious Premier League stage or a more lucrative financial package abroad.