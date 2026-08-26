Crystal Palace lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Pierre Sage's first home Premier League clash

Pierre Sage is set to manage his first Premier League home game as Crystal Palace boss when Manchester City travel down to London on Friday.

The new Eagles head coach has a largely fit squad to choose from, though Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr is sidelined with a groin issue, while centre-back Chadi Riad is out due to a knee injury.

Familiar face Dean Henderson is set to continue in goal this week, protected by a three-man backline of Jaydee Canvot, Chris Richards and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell may start at wing-back, from where they will provide width on the attack as well as support the defence against Man City's powerful forward line.

In the centre of the park, Adam Wharton's line-breaking passes will be crucial to Palace's hopes of finding a way onto the scoresheet, and he should be partnered by the versatile Daichi Kamada in midfield.

Up top, Sage is likely to opt for Jean-Philippe Mateta to lead the line once again, despite his legal dispute with the club over his contract.

Just behind the French striker will be Eddie Nketiah and Dwight McNeil, both of whom will be sensing an opportunity up against a new-look City side.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Nketiah; Mateta