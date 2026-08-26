Man City lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Enzo Maresca's first Premier League away clash with Citizens

Manchester City will travel to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday, hoping to continue their winning start to the Premier League season under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Citizens are missing left winger Jeremy Doku due to a calf issue, while nine-figure summer signing Elliot Anderson is a doubt as he recovers from a thigh problem.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will start between the sticks this week, with centre-backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Ruben Dias operating just ahead of him, aiming to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Rico Lewis predominantly featured as a left-back for Pep Guardiola, but he could continue at right-back in London, while Josko Gvardiol starts on opposite flank.

In midfield, Mateo Kovacic could step in for Anderson should he prove unavailable, joining the versatile Marc Guehi in a double pivot.

Further forward, a trio of Phil Foden, Nico O'Reilly and Antoine Semenyo will be hoping to provide enough creativity to break down the Eagles, in the absence of explosive wide man Doku.

Up top, Erling Haaland is sure to lead the line, and his influence could be vital once again considering that Maresca's side have yet to find their feet defensively.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Guehi; Foden, O'Reilly, Semenyo; Haaland