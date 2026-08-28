Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

Vasco da Gama and Cruzeiro face off on Sunday at Estadio Sao Januario in round 25 of the 2026 Brasileiro.

The hosts are winless in their last eight league matches and have the worst record in the second half of the season, while the visitors arrive on the back of four straight league victories.

Cruzeiro are fifth on 39 points and remain in contention for a top-four finish. Vasco are 19th with 22 points, three adrift of safety, and urgently need a result to avoid slipping further into trouble.

Match preview

Vasco are under pressure to turn their recent knockout form into a positive league response. Their 1-0 win over Vitoria, achieved despite going down to ten men in the first half, showed a more organised side capable of defending deep and threatening on the break.

That contrasts sharply with their league struggles: Pedro Emanuel's have found it hard to convert chances, lost focus at key moments, and failed to hold leads or control matches after momentum shifts, issues exposed in heavy recent defeats to Santos and Palmeiras.

At Sao Januario, their recent home form has also slumped. Vasco have collected just one point from their last four home league games, scoring only once, and must become more clinical in front of goal.

Vasco's best route to balance is by protecting their box and breaking quickly when winning possession.

Against a potentially fatigued Cruzeiro side forced into defensive changes, Vasco must capitalise when they can impose intensity, before the visitors lift their level through substitutions.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, have been on an upward trajectory since Artur Jorge's arrival. The team have climbed out of the bottom half, become consistent, and are now one of the league's most efficient sides, collecting crucial wins despite a demanding fixture list.

Their away record highlights this progress: Cruzeiro are unbeaten in their last six league games on the road, with five wins, showing they can win without dominating possession and make decisive contributions at key moments.

Even so, their defence remains a concern. Cruzeiro have conceded in each of their last six matches in all competitions and are missing key defenders, potentially giving Vasco more opportunities than the table might suggest.

Squad management will also be key, with both sides facing crucial Copa do Brasil ties straight after. Expect rotation from both managers, which could keep things balanced early but ultimately favour Cruzeiro thanks to their greater depth.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

L

L

D

D

L

L

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

For Vasco, Robert Renan is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards, opening a spot for Lucas Freitas to partner Carlos Cuesta at centre-back. Cuiabano will be reassessed due to swelling in his left thigh; if he is not cleared, Lucas Piton should continue at left-back.

Jair, Johan Rojas, Mateus Carvalho, and Brenner are all still out injured. Cauan Barros returns for the league, but Vasco are expected to opt for a more defensive midfield, with Santiago Sosa and Thiago Mendes shielding the back four.

For Cruzeiro, Fabricio Bruno is suspended, while Jonathan Jesus is unlikely to feature after suffering a dislocated shoulder. Joao Marcelo and Lucas Villalba are likely to partner at centre-back.

Bruno Rodrigues, Luis Sinisterra, and Gabriel Pec remain sidelined. Artur Jorge may rest key starters due to the upcoming cup schedule, keeping Matheus Pereira, Lucas Romero, Keny Arroyo, and Kaio Jorge as options from the bench.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Henrique, Cuesta, Freitas, Cuiabano; Sosa, Mendes, Tche Tche; Gomez, Spinelli, Colidio

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Marcelo, Villalba, Rojas; Gerson, Henrique; Costa, Pereira, Kenji; Rodriguez

We say: Vasco da Gama 1-1 Cruzeiro

Vasco should try to channel their urgency into intensity, exploiting transitions and set pieces against a depleted Cruzeiro defence. Even so, their recent lack of attacking efficiency limits the projection that the hosts can sustain broader control over the full 90 minutes.

Cruzeiro arrive with a more settled system and game-changing options on the bench, but fatigue and rotation could reduce their early advantage. Expect a balanced contest, with Vasco likely to start aggressively and Cruzeiro growing into the game after the break.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.