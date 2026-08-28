Preview: Sao Paulo vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

Sao Paulo host Bragantino at MorumBIS on Sunday in matchday 25 of the 2026 Brasileiro.

The home side sit 13th with 27 points and are looking to end a run of ten league games without a win. Meanwhile, Bragantino are seventh with 35 points and arrive focused solely on the league after their Copa Sudamericana exit.

Match preview

Sao Paulo advanced to the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals comfortably. After drawing 1–1 with Bolivar in La Paz, they won the second leg 3–1 at the MorumBIS, with goals from Luciano, Calleri (penalty) and Sabino, sealing a 4–2 aggregate victory.

However, their strong continental form has not translated to the Brasileiro. Dorival Junior's side lost 1-0 to bottom club Chapecoense at Arena Conda, extending their winless run in Serie A to ten matches. Their last league victory was back in May, against Mirassol.

Sao Paulo are now just three points above Mirassol in 17th, the first team inside the relegation zone. While Sudamericana progress has offered some relief, their domestic situation is growing more precarious with each matchday.

Constant changes have contributed to their inconsistency. Sao Paulo have not named the same starting XI in their last 11 matches, reflecting injuries and tactical tweaks by Dorival Junior.

The squad lost further options during the week. Left-back Enzo Diaz was released from training to find a new club, while midfielder Hugo was loaned to Mito Hollyhock in Japan.

Even home advantage at MorumBIS has not guaranteed results. Sao Paulo have won only two of their last five home matches, increasing the pressure on the team.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino arrive in a more stable position. In their latest Brasileiro match, they beat Gremio 1-0, after drawing 2-2 with Atletico-MG in the Sudamericana and 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense away.

On the continental stage, Massa Bruta were eliminated by Galo after a 1-0 first-leg loss and a 2-2 second-leg draw, going out 3-2 on aggregate.

Now focused exclusively on the Brasileiro, Vagner Mancini's side sit seventh on 35 points and could move closer to the top five with a win.

The head-to-head record underlines the balance between the clubs: in the last 15 meetings, both sides have five wins and five draws. In the five most recent encounters, each side has won twice, with one draw.

The scenario pits a Sao Paulo side winless in ten league matches against a Bragantino team coming off a victory and now fully focused on the league. Massa Bruta are in better form, but the historical balance and Sao Paulo's home advantage suggest a tight contest.

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

L

L

D

L

D

L

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

W

D

D

L

D

W

Bragantino form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Calleri is Sao Paulo's main doubt. The striker suffered a sprained left ankle in the first half against Chapecoense and was replaced by Gustavo Santana. Further assessment ruled out a serious injury, but his availability for Bragantino remains uncertain.

If Calleri misses out, Dorival Junior will have to field a 12th different starting lineup in as many matches. Lucas, Lucca, Bobadilla, Arboleda, Rafael Toloi, and Victor Sa remain unavailable, while Ferreirinha, Lucas Ramon, and Pablo Maia are one booking away from suspension.

Luciano, with five goals in the Brasileiro, should remain a key attacking option regardless of whether Calleri is fit. The number of absences limits Dorival's options to adjust the team.

For Bragantino, Fernando returned to full training on Wednesday and could be included in the squad. Eduardo Sasha is a doubt after reporting muscular discomfort, while Isidro Pitta, who has six goals in Serie A, and Laquintana are expected to start in attack.

Massa Bruta arrive with a more complete squad than their opponents and could maintain the same core that beat Gremio 1-0 last time out.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Duarte, Sabino, Iago; Antonio, Maia; Artur, Luciano, Cauly; Silva

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Sant'Anna, Henrique, Marques, Capixaba; Ramires, Rodriguinho; Herrera, Barbosa, Vinicinho; Pitta

We say: Sao Paulo 1-1 Bragantino

Sao Paulo are not in good form. In 41 matches, they have won just 39%. Bragantino's numbers are similar, with a 40% win rate in 42 games, reinforcing the expectation of a balanced contest.

The Tricolor are also dealing with absences and constant lineup changes, while Bragantino are coming off their recent Sudamericana elimination. In this context, a balanced match with a goal apiece looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.