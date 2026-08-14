Preview: Sao Paulo vs Coritiba - prediction, team news, lineups

Sao Paulo host Coritiba on Sunday at Morumbi Stadium in round 23 of the 2026 Brasileiro, marking the Tricolor's home return following the completion of pitch renovations.

The hosts are aiming to end an eight-game winless run in the league and move away from the lower echelons of the standings.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s visitors sit 10th with 30 points and are looking for an away win to stay in the top half.

Match preview

Sao Paulo are currently winless in eight Brasileiro matches. Their last league victory came on April 25, when they beat Mirassol 1-0.

Since then, Dorival Junior's men have suffered five defeats and three draws, slipping to 12th with 26 points. Defensive inconsistency has added to their woes, with seven goals conceded in their last five league outings.

A congested fixture list has affected the squad's physical performance. In addition to league duties, Tricolor drew 1-1 with Bolivar in the Copa Sudamericana first leg at altitude in La Paz and are already preparing for next week's crucial return match.

Recent history favours Sao Paulo against Coritiba. In round four earlier this season, Tricolor won 1-0 at Couto Pereira courtesy of a 57th-minute goal from Cauly.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coritiba are consolidating their place in the top flight after winning the Serie B title last year. Fernando Seabra's men sit tenth with 30 points from 22 games, an impressive record for a newly promoted side.

Recent away performances at Couto Pereira have prompted a rethink from the coaching staff. Coritiba have managed just one win in their last five away matches in Serie A (three defeats, one draw), though they still boast the league's third-best away record.

The likely absence of midfielder Josue limits their attacking options. Josue sustained a thigh muscle injury in the last round and is a doubt, putting more responsibility on Joaquin Lavega and Breno Lopes to provide attacking impetus.

The last meeting between Sunday's opponents at Morumbi ended 2-1 to Sao Paulo in the 2023 Serie A. Overall, Sao Paulo have nine wins, nine draws, and five Coritiba victories in this fixture.

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

L

D

L

L

D

L

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

L

D

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Robson Mafra/AGIF/Sipa USA

Sao Paulo are missing several key players. Lucas Moura is out for the season with an Achilles injury, while winger Artur and full-back Maik are both sidelined with muscle problems.

Defensively, Rafael Toloi and Sabino are both out, forcing changes at the back. The place next to Robert Arboleda will be filled by either promising youngster Luis Osorio or new signing Domingos Duarte, while striker Ryan Francisco returns to the squad.

Coritiba have several confirmed long-term absentees. Goalkeeper Pedro Rangel is out after knee surgery and is not expected back until late September, while striker Lucas Ronier is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

The fitness of Josue, Brian Ocampo, and Bruno Melo will be monitored ahead of the match. Defensive midfielder Jacy picked up a minor ankle sprain last time out but has trained fully and is available.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Arboleda, Duarte, Wendell; Bobadilla, Maia; Ferreira, Luciano, Cauly; Calleri

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Morisco; Tinga, Coser, Maranhao, Jonatan; Santos, Gomez; Lavega, Paulista, Lopes; Rocha

We say: Sao Paulo 2-1 Coritiba

The attacking trio of Jonathan Calleri, Luciano, and Ferreira have contributed 17 of Sao Paulo's 26 goals in the Brazilian Championship. Returning to Morumbi after more than three weeks away should boost their attacking output.

Coritiba have the pace and quality to threaten, with Joaquin Lavega and Pedro Rocha looking to exploit gaps in a Sao Paulo defence likely to feature Robert Arboleda and Luis Osorio. Defensive vulnerabilities on both sides make a home win with goals at both ends the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.