Tottenham transfer news LIVE: Cody Gakpo boost, Omar Marmoush confirmed, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Friday, August 28!

Roberto De Zerbi's men will go in search of their first Premier League win of the season at home to Newcastle United on Saturday, with a significantly strengthened attack.

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Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 28?

Omar Marmoush's confirmation as a Tottenham player on August 27 was accompanied by De Zerbi calling the signing "a statement of our intent," with the Egypt international handed a shirt number and contract details revealed alongside the official announcement.

Marmoush joined on an initial loan deal with a £60m obligation to buy - broken down as £50m guaranteed plus £10m in performance add-ons - following former Manchester City teammate Savio, who completed an £85m permanent move to Spurs on Tuesday.

The double raid on City's attacking department within a week gave De Zerbi two dynamic wide forwards with contrasting profiles: Savio a flying right-sided winger and Marmoush a fluid attacker capable of playing centrally or wide on either side.

Spurs' total summer outlay has now exceeded £300m and, depending on the outcome of the Cody Gakpo situation, could increase further, with the Dutch Liverpool forward still of genuine interest despite the two City arrivals.

Gakpo's position at Anfield became more uncertain on August 27 after Andoni Iraola publicly declined to guarantee the winger's future, admitting he cannot confirm who will leave before Tuesday and hinting that a last-day opportunity would be considered if it represents an improvement to the squad.

De Zerbi said ahead of the Charlton EFL Cup tie: "I don't feel pressure about the transfer market. If I can, I want to spend more money again without problems, because the other teams don't spend anything different. I can't understand why Tottenham can't compete with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal."

Manchester City are also monitoring Gakpo as a potential Marmoush replacement, creating a fascinating three-way situation where the player's own destination preference could be the deciding factor.