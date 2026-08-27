Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola “cannot guarantee” star player stays amid Bradley Barcola agreement

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has refused to rule out the possibility of Cody Gakpo leaving the club before the summer transfer window closes next Tuesday.

The 27-year-old started and scored the first goal of the Iraola era at Liverpool in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Gakpo has spent the last three and a half years at Anfield and has made a total of 181 appearances across all competitions, scoring 51 goals and providing 33 assists.

The Netherlands international still has four years remaining on his contract, which he extended last summer, but speculation over a proposed exit from the Reds before the deadline is rife.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could look to use the funds generated from the sale of Gakpo to sign a big-money attacker, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola known to be their No.1 target.

A breakthrough in negotiations with the Ligue 1 champions appears to have been made, with multiple reports claiming that a package worth £120m has been agreed in principle between the two clubs.

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

Iraola suggests Gakpo could still leave Liverpool before transfer deadline

As well as Barcola, Liverpool are believed to be in the market for another wide forward and have seen bids rejected for both Yankuba Minteh of Brighton and Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace rejected earlier this week.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Iraola was questioned about the future of Gakpo and whether he can confirm the winger will be staying at Anfield.

The Spaniard told reporters: “When the market is open, you cannot guarantee anything with anyone. We don’t know who will arrive.

“Cody is playing very well for us. He’s been very good since he came from the World Cup. I’d like to know how the market finishes, but at the moment I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I can smell who we’re going to sign and what positions but experience shows you that if there’s an opportunity on the last day, you think: ‘If it’s going to improve us, then let’s take it’.”

Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who are thought to still hold an interest in the attacker despite signing both Savio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca’s side are another club that are believed to be closely monitoring Gakpo’s situation and have identified him as a potential replacement for Marmoush who, like Gakpo, is capable of operating as either a winger or centre-forward.