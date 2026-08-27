Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals Reds in 'final stages' to sign top Andoni Iraola target

Liverpool are reportedly edging closer to completing their long-running pursuit of Bradley Barcola.

Fabrizio Romano says negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain have now reached the final stages, with a breakthrough considered imminent.

The France international remains Andoni Iraola's top attacking target as the Reds look to finally replace Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool nearing completion of Bradley Barcola deal

© Iconsport / PA images

Romano has provided a huge update on the Reds' long-standing pursuit of Barcola, revealing that negotiations with PSG have now entered their 'final stages'.

The Italian transfer expert reports that discussions have moved up to the highest officials at both clubs, with a breakthrough now considered imminent.

Romano also reiterated that Liverpool's interest in the 23-year-old dates back months, describing Barcola as the Reds' top target and insisting he is 'not untouchable'.

Liverpool have been working hard to close the gap with PSG over the winger's valuation, with the French champions initially demanding a huge fee for one of their most important attacking players.

However, Barcola's desire for a new challenge and Liverpool's determination to make him the centrepiece of Iraola's attack have kept negotiations moving.

After missing out on Yan Diomande to Real Madrid, the Reds made Barcola their priority and are now seemingly closer than ever to getting their man before deadline day.

Will Bradley Barcola play for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest?

© Iconsport / Alexey Filippov / Sputnik

Even if Liverpool complete the deal within the next 24 hours, Barcola making his debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday looks extremely unlikely.

A transfer would still need to be formally completed, with the player undergoing his medical and then having to train with his new teammates before Iraola could realistically consider selecting him.

If the deal is completed this week, then Friday's trip to Ipswich on September 4th looks like a much more realistic target for his debut, assuming the transfer is wrapped up before the deadline.

For Liverpool supporters, though, the immediate priority is simply getting the deal over the line. Romano's update suggests the Reds are finally approaching the end of what has been a remarkably long and arduous pursuit.