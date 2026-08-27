Man Utd now 'preparing' bids for Alejandro Balde and 'surprise' £43m target in late double swoop

Manchester United are preparing late bids for two LaLiga stars as Michael Carrick looks to complete his squad before the transfer deadline.

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde remains a priority, while Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as a 'surprise' target.

The Red Devils could reportedly make offers worth a combined £70 million before the window closes.

Man Utd launch late moves for Alejandro Balde and Eduardo Camavinga

© Imago

United are 'preparing' a €30 million (£27 million) offer for Balde and a further €50 million (£43 million) bid for Camavinga, according to Spanish reports.

It is believed that United have already contacted Balde's agent Jorge Mendes to explore a transfer, with the Barcelona defender's future increasingly uncertain.

The 22-year-old has previously been reluctant to leave Camp Nou, but recent developments have reportedly changed his stance. A move for Balde would also address one of United's clearest weaknesses, with a new left-back remaining high on their agenda.

Camavinga is the more surprising name, particularly after United completed deals for Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba this summer.

The France international has struggled for a consistent starting role at Real Madrid, but his technical quality, athleticism and versatility mean he would still represent an elite addition if the opportunity arose.

Do Man Utd need another midfielder?

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

On paper, United's midfield revolution looked complete after Baleba joined Tielemans and Santos at Old Trafford.

However, Baleba is currently injured, while the opening-day defeat to Hull City raised concerns over the new-look midfield.

Tielemans and Santos both struggled to impose themselves as United were beaten 2-0, highlighting how much still rests on Carrick finding the right balance.

Camavinga would certainly strengthen the squad, but another eight-figure investment would be difficult to justify when United have already spent heavily in the position and still have clear needs elsewhere.

A left-back remains essential, however, while another attacking option should arguably be a greater priority than a fourth new midfielder.

Balde therefore looks like the more logical move.

Camavinga would be a fantastic signing if Madrid unexpectedly make him available at that price, but United need to ensure they are not adding players simply because attractive opportunities emerge late in the window.