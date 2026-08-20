"All the noise" - When Liverpool could finally complete Bradley Barcola deal as huge update emerges

Liverpool’s long-running pursuit of Bradley Barcola could finally be approaching a breakthrough.

The Reds are reportedly pushing to get a deal over the line for the Paris Saint-Germain winger before the deadline on September 1st.

Now, one journalist has suggested an agreement could be reached within the next few days.

When will Liverpool sign Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet/Icon Sport

Daily Mail's Lewis Steele believes Liverpool could finally complete their move for Barcola this week, with negotiations expected to accelerate.

Speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube channel, Steele said: “I think that it’s going to be this week. It’s got to be this week!”

He added that the noise around the transfer suggests a second bid or a more formal proposal could soon arrive, with Liverpool and PSG potentially meeting somewhere in the middle over the Frenchman's valuation.

Steele believes there is also a strong desire from all sides to make the transfer happen, although Liverpool will need to move quickly with the new season approaching.

“The worry is that the clock is ticking and they just need to get moving,” he explained.

Asked about a potential timescale, Steele added that he hoped Barcola could arrive in time for Liverpool's second game of the season, concluding: “Let’s just see what happens in the next 48 hours, but I think it’ll start moving soon.”

Can Bradley Barcola make his Liverpool debut vs Nottingham Forest?

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

If Liverpool can complete the deal this week, Barcola's potential debut against Nottingham Forest would certainly be feasible.

The Reds' first Premier League game is against Newcastle United on August 23rd, leaving very little time for Barcola to complete a transfer, undergo his medical and integrate with his new teammates.

That makes a debut against Forest seven days later a far more realistic target.

If Steele's prediction proves accurate and Liverpool can get the deal done within the next few days, Barcola should have enough time to settle in before that second fixture.

For Liverpool and Andoni Iraola, though, the priority is simply getting the transfer over the line. After such a prolonged pursuit, the clock is now firmly ticking.